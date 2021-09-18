Natalie Portman Black Swan Star Going Vegan Made Her Skin Look Great Reveals Skin Care Secret Details Hre!

Actress Natalie Portman has always been admired for her perfect beauty. Recently, the “Black Swan” star revealed the secret to maintaining youthful skin. It’s below.

Natalie Portman is one of the brightest actresses in Hollywood. Among the notable roles she played that led to her timeless fame was in the critically-acclaimed films “Black Swan” and “V for Vendetta.”

Portman’s acting skills earned her many accolades, including Academy Awards and Golden Globes. The 40-year old actress is also well-known for her youthful looks.

Natalie Portman attends Hollywood and Highland's 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, Hollywood.

It turns out Portman’s beauty routine includes an admirable eating habit. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed the secret behind her radiant glow, saying:

“Once I became vegan, my skin got great.”

Portman shared her favorite vegan food, including bean and vegetable tacos, chips, and guacamole. She doesn’t drink too much and says that one glass of wine is enough.

Veganism has been a part of Portman’s life since childhood, and she’s not deviating from this lifestyle anytime soon. The Oscar-winning actress has been a vegan since she was nine years old.

Moreover, she has also pledged to be vegan in her style as well. The beauty, who is living proof of her age, doesn’t wear leather or any other animal byproducts.

Portman has made veganism her personal brand by incorporating veganism into fashion. Miss Dior’s fashion choices have led many designers to create captivating pieces for her on red carpet events.

Portman will return on the red carpet as she becomes the lead star in Marvel’s highly anticipated 2022 film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The film was supposed to premiere this year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Marvel announced that Portman will play as the female Thor in the fourth franchise. Chris Hemsworth played Thor in past Marvel movies.

Portman will return to Jane Foster as the astrophysicist. She appeared in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” but she was not featured in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The upcoming movie will also star Tessa Thompson, who takes on the role of Valkyrie. Filming the thrilling movie took place in Australia, with Thompson, Hemsworth, as well as Thompson.

Taking on Thor’s hammer, Portman admitted that she felt pressured. She said she trained well and teased that she hopes to resemble an action figure one day.