‘View’ Co-Hosts Test Positive for the Coronavirus Before Harris’s Visit

Two co-hosts of “The View,” Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, were abruptly pulled from the set on live television on Friday morning after testing positive for the coronavirus, minutes ahead of a live in-studio interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joy Behar (another co-host) announced that they had been diagnosed with breakthrough cases, despite having been fully vaccinated. While none of the hosts were dressed in masks, the studio audience was all covered.

“Ana and Sunny, at the last minute, we realized they tested positive for Covid,” Ms. Behar said. Ms. Harris, who was preparing for her entrance onstage, appeared later on the program via a remote link from another area. However, her appearance was cut short.

“I know they’re fine, but it really does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we’d be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Ms. Harris stated that she was speaking from a remote location with what appeared to an iPhone headphone in her ear.