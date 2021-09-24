‘Gold Rush’ Spinoff Series ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ First Look Teaser Have Been Released

Discovery is expanding the Gold Rush franchise with a new series with one of its most notable stars in early 2022. Hoffman Family Gold will follow Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman as he returns to Alaska for a unique opportunity to strike it rich in a first look exclusive for PopCulture.com.

Hoffman was a long-time gold miner in Alaska, Oregon, and Colorado. He discovered that there was an opportunity to come back to The Last Frontier. Hoffman had a challenging mining season in Colorado in 2018 but is now ready to return to work. He partnered up with an old mining partner and put all of his life savings in a troubled mine northeast of Nome, Alaska. They invested almost 2,500 acres in a rugged land. They were stuck with inexperienced miners and much old equipment and have only seen minimal results. Hoffman believes he can save the day. He could rebuild the family’s legacy if he succeeds.

(Photo: Discovery+)

Hoffman, who was inspired by his faith and the American dream, is not alone. To replace inexperienced workers, Hoffman brings Jack, his son Hunter, and his father, Jack. Hoffman may not have another chance to ensure his family’s stability for the rest of his life. He can’t fail, and viewers will see how he does in the new series.

Hoffman Family Gold was produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols as executive producers. Michael Gara, a Discovery Channel executive producer, is coordinating producer Greg Wolf. Discovery+ has not yet announced the premiere date.

The new spin-off is the latest for the Gold Rush franchise, which kicked off with the original show in December 2010. In Gold Rush: The Jungle, Hoffman visited Guyana, then traveled to other South American countries in Gold Rush: South America. Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail followed Parker Schnabel on several mining trips. The other spin-offs are Gold Rush: White Water, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, and Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune.

Gold Rush fans also have a new season of the main series to look forward to. Discovery will air the new season on September 24th at 8 p.m. ET. ET and will be available to stream on Discovery+.