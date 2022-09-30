Victoria Benn is Conor Benn’s spouse

VICTORIA Benn was the wife to boxer Conor Benn. They have started a family together.

Conor is well-known for his boxing success. But who is Victoria? Are they married to Conor or not?

1 In 2018, they tied the knot. Credit: PA

Victoria Benn is who?

Victoria Benn is Conor Benn’s wife.

However, she is a model and radio personality.

Victoria lives in London with her husband and son.

The actress regularly updates her social media followers with what she and her family are up to.

Check out her Instagram Page @victoria_bennShe boasts over 20,000 followers.

Sometimes she posts brand deals to her Facebook page.

Victoria also has a YouTube Channel where she uploads vlogs from her day to day life.

She created the channel after giving birth to her son.

When did Conor Benn and Victoria get married?

The couple got married on March 18, 2018,

Instagram photos of their relationships can be found.

Victoria posts photos of her engagement ring on Instagram.

She also includes ‘Wife To CB’ in her bio.

It is thought that Victoria and Conor first met in 2016. They then confirmed their relationship in early 2017.

Does Conor and Victoria have children?

Victoria and Conor have one child together.

The couple’s son Eli Clay Benn, was born on January 24, 2021.

Family photos often show the family together, sharing updates with fans about their family and trips.

Conor’s birthday was celebrated recently.

Victoria shared a series of snaps and wrote: “Happy birthday @conorbennofficial thank you for sacrificing so many birthday’s to create a life for our family that we’ve always dreamed of.

“You are one in a million. Grateful for you loving me every day, staying your unique self and being a doting dad. Thankful that God placed you rightfully in my life. Go crush it in the gym today! Me and Eli love you xx”