James Charles: SWAT team showed up at his house after a fan claimed that he had a bomb

James Charles uses the TikTok trend “one thing about me” to tell the story when a SWAT team arrived at his house thinking he had hostages and a bomb.

YouTuber Charles was 19 when he had to leave his home due to fans finding out his address. They kept coming over uninvited. Things turned sour when Charles was allegedly the victim of a bomb attack at his home.

He described how the traumatic incident nearly led to him being shot by police officers at 23 years old.

Click hereRegister for our newsletters