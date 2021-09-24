Versatile Vinnie Jones’ Life, Wife and Roles

Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime is right around the corner, aka tonight, Sept. 23, at 10 p.m. EST. Its return was highly anticipated by fans worried it would get the ax after just one season. Thankfully, it’s here for a second season, welcoming back American Horror Story‘s Dylan McDermott as crime lord Richard Wheatley and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette “Bernie” Stabler, along with a few new cast members.

On the upcoming season of NBC’s Organized Crime, fans will meet newcomers Congressman Leon Kilbride, played by This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, and Albi Briscu, played by The Big Ugly star Vinnie Jones. It’s the latter character, an Eastern European gangster, who has sparked much interest. Just where have we seen that face? Well, we’re here to fill you in on everything Vinnie Jones. From his wife to his past roles, here’s everything you need to know.

Vinnie later scored an impressive role as antagonist Juggernaut in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. But scoring a string of roles in blockbuster after blockbuster eventually ended for the macho man, as it often does. “If you look at my career, it flew off the rails,” Vinnie told The Guardian in August 2021. “Went up, went to Hollywood, everything else: bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. The wheels were going, it was a downhill train and everybody was on it – the train was full!”

Before you saw the British tough guy on the big screen or the small screen, he was busy being a professional footballer in the ’80s and ’90s, a defensive midfielder to be exact. He transitioned to acting head-on in the late ’90s, appearing in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds, Snatch, and eventually landing the lead role of Danny Meehan in 2001’s Mean Machine. Crime comedies and action heist films became his thing, which makes sense if you take one measly look at the guy.

Who are Vinnie Jones’ wife and kids?

Things were really good for Vinnie in the 2000s; he had a booming acting career, a beautiful wife, Tanya Terry, a stepdaughter, Kaley Terry (who he later adopted), and a son, Aaron Elliston Jones. Though he married Tanya in 1994, the couple had known each other since they were kids living in Watford, a town in Hertfordshire, England. They later reconnected and fell in love.

Sadly, Vinnie’s wife, Tanya, whom he was madly in love with, died at 53 years old on July 6, 2019, after a six-year cancer battle. Tanya wasn’t so lucky when it came to her health. She had a heart transplant at 21 years old, beat cervical cancer twice, and was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2013. Cancer eventually spread to her lungs and brain, causing her untimely death. Tanya passed with her family right by her side, holding her tightly.