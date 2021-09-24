Princess Beatrice’s anticipated baby name could break royal tradition

By Brandon Pitt
Princess Beatrice’s newest arrival into the Royal Family could break with tradition by being given a more continental name.

Bookmakers are reportedly at odds over the name of Princess Beatrice’s new baby with some favouring the more traditional royal names and others thinking it could be more Italian influenced.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have yet to announce the newest royal’s name, leading to speculation the name could be unique compared to other royal children such as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

Many bookies love Elizabeth’s name as it is a tradition for royals to honor the reigning monarch when naming their children.



LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, the launch Of Lenny Kravitz' UK Photography Exhibition, on July 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon) Dom Perignon Host Assemblage Exhibition Curated By Lenny Kravitz
Due to Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his Italian heritage, some bookmakers have Florence in the running

However, some have names honouring current and past royals such as Princess Anne and Princess Margaret, while others have odds on Italian names due to Mozzi’s heritage.

According to the OnLine Betting Guide: “There is some disagreement between bookmakers as to the names that might be chosen with some favouring Royal names like Elizabeth, Anne or Margaret, whilst others are seeing support for Italian influenced names like Florence, Clementine and Giovanna.



ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II talks with Princess Beatrice of York after watching her horse Estimate finish second in the Gold Cup on Day 3, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2014 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Many bookmakers do still have traditional name as the frontrunner with the Queen’s name Elizabeth

“Punters like to consider names with connections to the family too, with her Grandmother’s name Sarah and option and Elizabeth, her great grandmother and Queen’s name also highly favoured.

“It is a wide-open market and the choices are wide of course.”

The current front runners are Elizabeth, followed by Sarah in tribute to Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson and Mary.

It is possible that the name will include a mixture of traditional and Italian names. Bookies may also suggest names such as Florence Sarah, Elizabeth Giovanna, or even Elizabeth Ferguson.

Steve Madwick, editor of Senior News Editor – OLBG.com, said: “Royal Names and Family names are being favoured at the bookmakers right now, With Elizabeth the clear favourite at 5/1 but Sarah in honour of her Grandmother is close behind at 6/1.”



FILE PHOTO: Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, October 12, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Bookies also believe Princess Beatrice may even name the baby with a combination of royal tradition and Italian

The name of the new royal baby is not the only one market open for punters with bookmakers having odds for where Princess Beatrice will make the announcement.

Ten days after her daughter’s birth, Princess Eugenie announced the baby’s name on Instagram.

Princess Beatrice, however, does not have an Instagram profile, but she is on Twitter at @YorkieBea. This social media channel is a clear favorite in bookies’ eyes.

Bizarrely, bookies have listed one of the first social media platform’s MySpace at a 100/1 shot.

It is likely that Princess Beatrice will announce her decision any time now.

