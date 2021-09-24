Girl, 15, ‘gang raped by 33 men’ after boyfriend blackmailed her with sex video

A 15-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by up to 33 men on several occasions after her boyfriend blackmailed her with a sex video.

According to a senior official, the latest shocking sex attacks in India occurred in Maharashtra’s Thane district over the past eight months.

Dattatray Karale of the East region’s additional police commission stated that 24 people have been arrested and two minors detained by police in connection to this case.

According to Dattatray Karale, additional commission of police (East region), the victim is currently in stable condition and being treated at a government hospital.

The Times of India reported that angry people had gathered near the police station, where the men were being held.







(Image: RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Police in the city of Dombivli, near Mumbai, registered a case on Wednesday against 33 people. Karale says the crimes include rapes, repeated rapes, and gang rapes.

These alleged offenses are believed to have occurred between January 29th, 2009 and September 22nd, 2011.

Karale said: “It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video.







(Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images)



“Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district.

“The victim has named 33 persons. Two minors were also detained and 24 people have been arrested. According to reports, the girl’s health is stable.”

Police are searching for further suspects while those already arrested will be remanded in custody until Wednesday, September 29.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



The two minors will be remanded in custody at a children’s remand home.

India’s rape laws have been overhauled following the 2012 New Delhi gang-rape that shocked the entire world.

Jyoti Sing, a 23-year old physiotherapy intern, was brutally beaten, tortured, and gang-raped on her private bus ride with a male friend.

To stay up to date with all the latest news, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Two weeks later, she died in hospital. Four men were sentenced to death for the crime in March 2020.

However, there are still many offences, with more than 28,000 reported last year.

It is possible that the actual number is much higher, with many more going unreported due the social stigma attached to them and lack of faith on the authorities.

If you or somebody you know has been affected by this story, contact Victim Support for free, confidential advice on 08 08 16 89 111 or visit their website, www.victimsupport.org.uk.