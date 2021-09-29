The Batch Lady reveals some amazing Veggie-packed pasta sauce recipes !!

The Batch Lady reveals some amazing Veggie-packed pasta sauce recipes !!
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife Style

HERE are two super-easy, full-of-goodness pasta dishes. One of my favorite time-saving tips is to batch sauces for pasta. You can grab them whenever you need a quick meal, cook your pasta . . .  and, voila!

This week’s pasta sauces are both family friendly and can be adapted with any leftover veggies or meat you might have that needs using up. Pasta sauces are a brilliant easy midweek meal – so get batching and fill that freezer.

The Batch Lady reveals some amazing Veggie-packed pasta sauce recipes !!

You will be able to see what is left, what can freeze and what you need.

It is something I do three to four times a monthly. It will get easier if you keep at it.

Veggie-packed pasta sauce

(Serves 4)

Prep time: 5 minutes.
Cook time: 20 minutes.

YOU WILL NEED:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 475g pre-chopped Mediterranean vegetables
  • 70g frozen sliced mushrooms
  • 1 tsp frozen chopped garlic
  • 2 x 500ml cartons of passata
  • 1 tbsp tomato puree
  • 60ml vegetable stock (using ⅓ of a stock cube)
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • Grated cheese (optional)
  • Handful of fresh basil (optional)

METHOD:

  1. Heat the oil in a saucepan and add the Mediterranean vegetables, frozen mushrooms and garlic, and cook until soft.
  2. Cook the vegetables on low heat for 20 minutes. Add the tomato puree, stock, sugar and stock.
  3. You can thin the sauce by adding water to loosen it if it becomes too thick.
  4. Once the vegetables are tender, turn off the heat. Season the sauce with salt or pepper.

Ready to serve: Your sauce is now ready to top your favourite pasta. You can finish the dish with grated cheese and fresh basil leaves.

Ready for the freezer: Once the sauce has cooled completely, pour it into a reusable, labelled freezer bag and freeze.

Ready to eat: Once defrosted, heat through in a saucepan or in the microwave until piping hot. Ladle over freshly cooked pasta of your choice;

This week's top tip from the Batch Lady is to regularly clear out and organise your fridge, especially before batching
The Batch Lady’s top tip for this week is to organize your fridge and clear it out regularly, especially before you batch.

 

Latest News

Previous articleUpdate on Today Show host’s pregnancy – Did Dylan Dreyer have her third baby?
Next articleHow did they earn their money?

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact