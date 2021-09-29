The Batch Lady reveals some amazing Veggie-packed pasta sauce recipes !!

HERE are two super-easy, full-of-goodness pasta dishes. One of my favorite time-saving tips is to batch sauces for pasta. You can grab them whenever you need a quick meal, cook your pasta . . . and, voila!
This week’s pasta sauces are both family friendly and can be adapted with any leftover veggies or meat you might have that needs using up. Pasta sauces are a brilliant easy midweek meal – so get batching and fill that freezer.
You will be able to see what is left, what can freeze and what you need.
It is something I do three to four times a monthly. It will get easier if you keep at it.
Veggie-packed pasta sauce
(Serves 4)
Prep time: 5 minutes.
Cook time: 20 minutes.
YOU WILL NEED:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 475g pre-chopped Mediterranean vegetables
- 70g frozen sliced mushrooms
- 1 tsp frozen chopped garlic
- 2 x 500ml cartons of passata
- 1 tbsp tomato puree
- 60ml vegetable stock (using ⅓ of a stock cube)
- 1 tsp sugar
- Grated cheese (optional)
- Handful of fresh basil (optional)
METHOD:
- Heat the oil in a saucepan and add the Mediterranean vegetables, frozen mushrooms and garlic, and cook until soft.
- Cook the vegetables on low heat for 20 minutes. Add the tomato puree, stock, sugar and stock.
- You can thin the sauce by adding water to loosen it if it becomes too thick.
- Once the vegetables are tender, turn off the heat. Season the sauce with salt or pepper.
Ready to serve: Your sauce is now ready to top your favourite pasta. You can finish the dish with grated cheese and fresh basil leaves.
Ready for the freezer: Once the sauce has cooled completely, pour it into a reusable, labelled freezer bag and freeze.
Ready to eat: Once defrosted, heat through in a saucepan or in the microwave until piping hot. Ladle over freshly cooked pasta of your choice;