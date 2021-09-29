How did they earn their money?

Darcey and Stacey Silva live lavish lifestyles. They get their nails done by professionals, have their hair done regularly, and can afford to pamper their men. They were able to get luxurious apartments to quarantine in, despite not having a house. The twins also spent a month in Turkey receiving full-body makeovers. These included 24-hour nurses. How did they make their money, even though they own a fashion line?

Darcey and Stacey Come To Television

The twins have had their fashion line, House of 11 for many years. This line has been promoted heavily via reality TV, which began in 2017. This was when Darcey joined the 90 Day Fiance spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Jesse Meester was her long-distance lover. Their love was documented for two seasons. For the next two seasons, she was in a relationship with Tom, an Englishman.

It is estimated the cast makes around $1K-1,500 per episode. Stacey appeared as a side character with her sister. They were so well received that Darcey & Stacey was created. House of 11 was heavily featured on both the series but also on the twins’ Instagrams. As they gained a large following, they made more money. They now promote products and are on Cameo. It is estimated they are worth a combined total of six million, according to ScreenRant.

A little help from Daddy?

Though Darcey and Stacey are making money on their own, they do have a crutch to help them along the way. Mike Silva, their father has been a big shoulder to lean upon, especially financially. Mike owns the home that they live in. The home was purchased by Mike and the girls have lived in it for many years. They are only allowed to leave when they have a relationship with a man. He was not a fan of random men returning home, as you can see from the series. This could have something to do with Darcey’s teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen living there, as well.

Mike recently listed the Middletown property for $715,000. He also purchased a million-dollar home for the twins, because they still needed somewhere to sleep. Mike is a long-standing businessman and his net worth is estimated at ten million dollars. He is the chairman of Maison Worley Parsons, according to Starcasm. He has been based in China since then.

He is a very generous man, even investing in Aniko’s pageant dreams. Mike is always there to support the twins, even though they like to do business. What do you think the Silva family is?

Don’t miss Darcey and Stacey when it returns for Season 3 in January of 2022.