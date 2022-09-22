Varisu movie could be released simultaneously with Thunivu’s release. First-look poster may have been shared

Insiders fear that it could clash with the upcoming Varisu film, after Thunivu’s title was confirmed from AK 61.

For the past 24 hours, #AK61 has been trending on social media platforms around the world; however, those fans who are familiar with Ajith Kumar’s career will not be surprised by the hype this movie has generated.

The final title and first look poster for the film were uploaded online just a few seconds ago. ‘AK 61’Being officially changed to the release name of ‘Thunivu’.

Here is everything that we know so far about Thunivu, including why the release could clash with 2023’s Varisu and of course, the all-important first-look movie poster.

What is Thunivu, also known as AK 61?

The Thunivu movie was directed by H Vinoth, (Valimai and Theeran AdhigaaramOndru), produced in part by Boney Kapoor, (Wanted, Vaimai), and Zee Studios. The film centers around Ajith Kumar, who plays the lead role.

Starring in the film alongside Kumar will be Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Ajay, Samuthirakani, Kavin and Cibi Chandran – however, their specific roles currently remain TBA.

September 21stThunivu’s first-ever movie poster was ShareOnline: Click the link below to see the caption “No Guts, No Glory.”

The movie will be a thriller story about bank heists. PinkvillaNoting “While Ajith Kumar is reported to play a college professor in his next, he will be accompanied by Manju Warrier as the female lead.”

Filming for the movie startedEarlier this year, in Hyderabad and Chennai MovingPune for the second schedule. According to The Times of IndiaThe production team is planning to film the next phase in Bangkok.

“H Vinoth and his crew will be off to Bangkok in the first week of September to start the prep work for what promises to be an intense action-packed schedule. It’s a 21-day shoot in Bangkok for this yet untitled heist thriller, expected to commence from mid-September. Ajith Kumar and the entire team will be off to Bangkok around September 15 for this marathon shooting leg. Some action scenes will be shot by AK and gang in Bangkok.” – Pinkvilla.

According to a report, Thunivu’s release could conflict with Varusi

Unfortunately, the Thunivu production staff and the associated distribution partners have yet to reveal a release window.

But, there is a possibility that it could be released at the same time as the highly anticipated ‘Varisu’ movie.

As noted by The Times of IndiaProduction team members are looking for a holiday-themed release to promote the Thunivu movie.

Unfortunately, the 2022 Diwali schedule and the December 2022 schedule are already in the near future. “the makers have no option but to shift the film to January [2023].”

“So, there are possibilities of ‘Ajith 61’ [AK 61 – now Thunivu] to release for 2023 Pongal and this will make Ajith face Vijay at the box office as the latter’s ‘Varisu’ is locked to release for the festival. Fans are excited over the inside report regarding the ‘AK 61’ [Thunivu] release, if things fall in place Ajith and Vijay are expected to clash at the box office after 8 years.” – The Times of India.

Other public holidays that fall during this period are Rama Navami (late-March), Republic Day (late-January), and Ambedkar Jayanti (mid-April).

This article will be updated when more information about Thunivu’s movie is available. More trailers and posters are expected to appear online in the coming weeks.

