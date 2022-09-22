Tiffany Haddish: ‘All my Gigs Are Gone!’ after Lawsuit

Even though the molestation case against Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears and Aries Sparrow was dropped Wednesday afternoon, it seems that the damage is already done.

The “Girls Trip”Star has spoken TMZIt was expensive for her “all my gigs.”

Haddish spoke out after being caught on camera at LAX. “I lost everything. All my gigs are gone.”She answered, “Yes, it would.” “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job.”

Although she didn’t specify which jobs she may have lost, it was announced earlier this year she would be returning for Season 2 of Apple’s “The Afterparty.”The Disney horror comedy is her next big project “Haunted Mansion,”This is currently in post production.

Reps for Haddish did not immediately return ’s request for comment.

In a separate video, Haddish told TMZ she’s “relieved”The lawsuit was withdrawn and she was “concerned about the kids and making sure they were OK.”She answered, “Spears thinks so.” “I don’t talk to him.”

The lawsuit was filed earlier in the month by a “Jane Doe,”Two minors were accused by the comedy duo of forcing them to create sexually explicit sketch videos. On Tuesday, the plaintiff filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice – meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

According to TMZ, a statement by the plaintiff read: “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

The videos were shot in 2013 with the children aged 14 and 7. Haddish later regretted her participation in the sketch. “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes,”This starred Spears as well as the young boy.

A lawyer for Haddish told that the children’s mother had been trying for years to extort the comedian, calling the claims “bogus”You can also find out more about a “shakedown.”