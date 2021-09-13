Vanessa Williams Son Who Looks Just like Dad Overtakes Cars on Motorbike in Video Fans Left in Shock!

Fans went crazy after Vanessa Williams’s son, Devin Hervey, a replica of his father, released a video of himself on social media overtaking cars.

Many people took to Instagram to convey different emotions after seeing Devins’s video on the app. This clip shows him overtaking other cars on the highway.

Many of the fans voiced their opinion and posted comments. One fan commented that he was one of those people she felt envious of whenever she was in the traffic.

Another fan expressed concern for his safety by offering prayers in the comment section. The fan Wishes Devin the protection of the Lord when he’s on the road.

A third fan was, however, more interested in his high-definition camera and posted a comment about them, while another commented that he was filled with anxiety watching Devin split lanes in the video. Different fans had different reactions to the video.

Who is DEVIN?

Devin Hervey is the third child of singer and actress Vanessa Williams. He was born on April 14th in Mount Kisco in the city of New York. The 28-year-old did not, however, follow his mother’s footsteps, and he has managed to stay out of the public eyes over the years.

Devin is highly fascinated with motorbikes as he has shared many pictures of them and seems to enjoy riding them. He also enjoys art as he is an artist and is said to be constantly creating.

Another interesting feature of the young man is the striking resemblance with his father, Ramon Hervey, William’s former manager. Videos and pictures uploaded of the two posing together reveal an uncanny resemblance.

VANESSA WILLIAMS

On the other hand, Devin’s mom is not shy of the camera and has been in show business since her teenage years after being the first black woman to win Miss America in 1983. She then rose from being a model to acting and singing; she has excelled greatly.

Juggling her career with family life, she is a mother of 3 daughters and a son, Melanin Hervey, Julian, and Devin Hervey, from her first marriage to Ramon Hervey and Sasha fox from her second marriage to NBA player Rick Fox.

About six years ago, Williams remarried. She tied the knot with Jim Skrip, an accountant, on the 4th of July 2015 after meeting three years back; the couple is still together to date.

Her daughters have followed in her footsteps and are making names for themselves in entertainment. Julian is a music artist, Melanie, a barre instructor, and Sasha, a fashion model.

It wasn’t always rosy and bright for the actress, as she once revealed that she had an abortion in senior high school and was molested a couple of times before that. These experiences she described as awful, terrifying, and sad.

The journey to success has certainly not Was an easy one for Williams, but she has come a long way in the industry despite controversies and divorces.