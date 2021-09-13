Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Jealous Of Ellen And Jennifer Aniston Threatening To Leave?

Ellen DeGeneres Portia de Rossi The couple began dating in 2004. They were married in 2008 Since then, gossip has swirled about jealousy or divorce. There were rumors for a time about jealousy and divorce. Jennifer Aniston is getting in between them. Is de Rossi really worried about her wife’s relationship with the Friends Are you a star? Here’s what we found in our investigation.

Portia De Rossi Warning Jennifer Aniston?

In a 2018 story, A New IdeaDe Rossi advised Jennifer Aniston not to go to DeGeneres. A source said that the trio had a nasty dinner together with Courteney Cx, where tensions rose to boil point. De Rossi confronted Aniston accusing her of being a bad influence. Insiders said that Aniston was a bad influence. “It was a pretty dramatic end to the night and Portia seemed pretty angry.”De Rossi was apparently angry because she thought Aniston was badmouthing and was causing her distress.

Gossip CopWe relayed this story to DeGeneres. De Rossi and DeGeneres were the only ones who told us this. “literally never been happier.”The night in question was a success, but there weren’t any shouting matches. The night was a success and everyone had a good time.

Ellen is in love with Jennifer Aniston

Look ahead to 2019 NWAn insider claimed that DeGeneres was in a relationship with Aniston. According to an insider, “Ellen has always had the hots for Jen … she’s adored Jen since she was on Friends. She was a huge fan of the show.”De Rossi was unhappy to learn of the crash and was jealous DeGeneres would prefer to spend time with him. LeprechaunStar An insider explained, “Things aren’t good between them right now and Jen is caught in the middle.”

The fact that Aniston and de Rossi are friends was completely overlooked by this tabloid. Aniston supported the launch of the Arrested Development star’s art company General Public. DeGeneres’s source simply laughed at the story. Everyone’s friends here, but DeGeneres’s heart is still with the Scream 2 Star

Split Over Kiss?

The National EnquirerIt was reported that de Rossi was leaving DeGeneres because of an on-screen kiss she had with Aniston. Degeneres knelt on her talk show with Howard Stern and Aniston in a humorous attempt to distract from her friendship with George Bush. A so-called friend said: “Now Ellen can’t stop gushing about Jen, and it’s turned into a crush.”De Rossi seemed furious, according to a source. “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Portia leaves Ellen for good.”

Aniston kissed Aniston in jest. As Already mentioned, Aniston, as well as de Rossi, are also friends. De Rossi is still with DeGeneres, so all these stories are obviously bogus.