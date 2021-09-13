COVID 19 Horse Dewormer to Help Prevent? Here are the Reasons Why People Are Taking It!

The words “horse dewormer” have been showing up in a lot of news headlines recently, and it’s in connection to COVID-19 symptoms and treatments. Of course—like many Americans—after seeing this, I immediately had questions.

Is it true that people take a horse dewormer to treat their COVID-19 symptoms? Why would they? Are they spreading misinformation and false news? Let’s dive into this a bit deeper.

History of Ivermectin

Many news outlets refer to this as “horse dewormer” Ivermectin is a medicine. It’s been around since 1975 when it was discovered by Satoshi Omura and William Campbell, who won The Nobel Prize in Physiology of Medicine.

Parasites are often responsible for spreading diseases. Ivermectin is an anti-parasite medication that kills parasites. The Ivermectin does not kill parasites. Journal of antibiotics was described as “a” “wonder drug” because, for more than 30 years, it’s been Used to treat people around the globe you can get infections such as scabies or river blindness, threadworm, and rosacea.

According to Nature.comIvermectin is administered to over 250 million people each year. During the pandemic Researchers from different countriesIvermectin have been studied as both COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

Yes. Ivermectin is also available in a horse dewormer version. What’s causing confusion is that the strong, concentrated veterinary form of the medication is what’s most often used in the United States. The reason veterinary supply shelves are empty is that some people have been using that medication to treat COVID-19.

Even though Ivermectin is used by people all over the world—and Immigration to the United States is subject to certain requirements—it’s mostly used in America to deworm horses, cows, and pets.

Is Ivermectin safe?

It can pose a risk to a person’s health if they take a form of Ivermectin intended for animals. It is the same for people who take large quantities of medicine meant for animals.

The following is an extract from the FDA, if a human overdoses on ivermectin, it can potentially cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, seizures, coma, and—in rare cases—death.

Ivermectin works against COVID-19

Merck—the manufacturer of Ivermectin—said that their drug doesn’t work against COVID-19. However, it is important to note that Their patent expired in 1996, which means they don’t make any money from it anymore. Und in Dezember 2020 They were awarded $356 million by the government to develop a COVID vaccine

Twitter alert from FDA: Ivermectin has not been approved for use against COVID-19. The FDA also warned that large doses of Ivermectin could cause severe harm.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA’s tweet read. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The following is an extract from the New York Times, the clinical studies so far haven’t indicated that Ivermectin is effective in treating COVID-19. However, there’s been very limited data on this subject.

Many health professionals from diverse organizations have called to request this information. “an immediate end to the prescribing, dispensing and use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 outside of a clinical trial.”

Ivermectin is being prescribed by doctors

Some people have had success with COVID-19 treatment using Ivermectin, according to anecdotal evidence As directed by a doctor, prescribed by a physician. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 80% of the population was affected by this disease. Every week, 90,000 prescriptions of ivermectin are being written in mid-August

People enjoy Podcasting giant Joe Rogan shared the following social media posts: Doctors prescribed Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment. Rogan claimed that he was free of the virus in three days.

Rogan stated that after speaking with Rogan Dr. Pierre Kory—whose research found great efficacy with Ivermectin in treating COVID-19—he decided to give the medicine a try as part of his own treatment.

“He’s not the only doctor who told me to take it,” Rogan revealed. “Multiple doctors told me to take it… It was found to be a blocker of viral replicate proteins and human TMPRSS2.”

The bottom line

Yes, it has been reported that COVID-19 symptoms can be helped by Ivermectin veterinary form. It seems that the number of people taking Ivermectin veterinary form is relatively low. And that’s not what doctors are prescribing to their human patients.

Merck and FDA both stated that there is no evidence that Ivermectin can treat COVID-19 symptoms. It is prescribed by doctors because it is safe and can be used as directed. Some people have reported good results.

It comes down to this: it is important to talk with your doctor about the symptoms. The government has not yet approved a treatment that works for COVID symptoms. Vaccines may be the answer for prevention, but they don’t do you any good when you have the virus and are experiencing symptoms.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, it is best to see your doctor immediately to create a treatment plan tailored to you and your particular health needs. Avoid the veterinary supplies store shelves when you are shopping for your medication.