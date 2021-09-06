Vanessa Bell Calloway AKA Imani Izzi 33rd Wedding Anniversary Celebration!

Vanessa Bell Calloway celebrated her 33rd wedding anniversary recently with Anthony Calloway. In celebration of this milestone, the actress shared a slideshow of their wedding photos.

“Coming To America” Star Vanessa Bell Calloway, along with Anthony Calloway, has been in marital bliss for the past thirty-three years. She is a strong supporter of her husband.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday and took to social media to share photos of their special day.

A WALK TO REMEMBER

Anthony and Vanessa walked down the aisle in a sweet ceremony on September 3, 1988. The actress shared a slideshow from their wedding to mark their 33rd anniversary. It showed the couple looking excited and young.

The first photo was of the couple holding onto each other while they posed for a photograph of their wedding. Anthony looked smart in his dark three-piece suit. Vanessa looked stunning in her flowing white gown and matching bouquet made of natural flowers.

Vanessa Bell Calloway attends the Premiere Of Focus Features’ “Harriet” at The Orpheum Theatre | Photo: Getty Images

The star’s beauty radiated through her smiling face, with her gown making her a sight to behold. The magnificent bridal outfit featured a lacy turtle-neck gown, with a long train trailing behind her.

A flimsy white veil with flower details crowned her head, adding some charm to her otherwise natural looks. The next pic showed the newlyweds leaning onto each other as they posed for the shot. The next was a black-and-white photo of Anthony’s toddler, followed by Vanessa’s baby pictures.