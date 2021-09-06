Vanessa Bell Calloway AKA Imani Izzi 33rd Wedding Anniversary Celebration!

Vanessa Bell Calloway celebrated her 33rd wedding anniversary recently with Anthony Calloway. In celebration of this milestone, the actress shared a slideshow of their wedding photos.
“Coming To America” Star Vanessa Bell Calloway, along with Anthony Calloway, has been in marital bliss for the past thirty-three years. She is a strong supporter of her husband.
The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday and took to social media to share photos of their special day.
A WALK TO REMEMBER
Anthony and Vanessa walked down the aisle in a sweet ceremony on September 3, 1988. The actress shared a slideshow from their wedding to mark their 33rd anniversary. It showed the couple looking excited and young.
The first photo was of the couple holding onto each other while they posed for a photograph of their wedding. Anthony looked smart in his dark three-piece suit. Vanessa looked stunning in her flowing white gown and matching bouquet made of natural flowers.
The star’s beauty radiated through her smiling face, with her gown making her a sight to behold. The magnificent bridal outfit featured a lacy turtle-neck gown, with a long train trailing behind her.
A flimsy white veil with flower details crowned her head, adding some charm to her otherwise natural looks. The next pic showed the newlyweds leaning onto each other as they posed for the shot. The next was a black-and-white photo of Anthony’s toddler, followed by Vanessa’s baby pictures.
The following shots featured the twosome through the years, as they grew from their years of toddlers, into adulthood before eventually kicking off their romance.
Subsequent pictures showed the couple getting married, becoming parents, and growing into a family of four. The walk through their years together played over the background song, “Anniversary,” by Tony Toni Tone.
TO MORE YEARS AHEAD
Vanessa accompanied her nostalgic slideshow with a heartfelt tribute to her other half. She began by wishing them a happy third anniversary, before adding that they still had fun together decades into their September 1988 wedding.
She then proceeded to thank him for staying through to her since their marriage, keeping her real, holding their family together, being her pillar of support, and making her laugh. The 64-year-old also stressed her love for Anthony, which has only improved over the years. She wrote:
“I love you more today than I did 33 years ago and that’s a good thing!!! May God continue to bless our union and our family. @ashcaliway @allycali you got a good daddy!!!”
The beautiful post racked up to seventy-eight thousand views, and several comments, as netizens, trooped in to commend the couple’s long-lasting marriage and wish them many more years together.
VANESSA AND ANTHONY’S FAMILY
Vanessa and Anthony Calloway have been the ideal representation of black love since their union began reading in the decades, an extremely rare feat for showbiz couples.
During their 30th anniversary in 2018, the couple renewed their vows, promising to love each other for eternity. Making the day more special, the special milestone featured appearances from the lovebird’s kids, who served as bridesmaids at the occasion.
Anthony and Vanessa are together parents to two children. They welcomed their first, Ashley Calloway in 1990, while their second daughter joined the family years later.
The two youngsters are dabbling into the entertainment industry, having inherited their mom’s talent for dancing. On her 60th birthday, the mom of two shared a video of herself dancing with the two young women as they ushered in her new year.
MEET THE CALLOWAYS
Vanesa, born March 1957, shot to fame shortly after making her acting debut on “All My Children.” Using her talents, the actress and dancer made a name for herself in the industry, landing major roles in movies like “Coming To America,” “Letters From Zora,” and “South Side With Yii,” among others.
In addition to acting, Vanessa has built a career as a dancer, producer, director, and creator. At the leak of her career, she married Anthony, a graduate of biology from the Moorehouse College.
Dr. Anthony Calloway serves as the chief Anaesthesiologist at the Beach District Surgery Center in California. He is also a principal founding partner of Power Solutions Consulting Inc.
Given their outstanding achievements in their various fields, these two like minds are undoubtedly the perfect match for each other. Cheers to more years ahead.