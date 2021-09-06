Adult swim is going to quiet ‘Family Guy’

Adult Swim will likely cease airing Family GuyFans are confused as reruns will be shown later in the month. According to Zap2It TV listings Family GuySaturday, September 18, will be Adult Swim’s final night. Swimpedia, a Twitter user, shocked fans by this shocking social media revelation.

Family GuySince its 1999 premiere, Fox has had the Fox series. But it has been an integral part of Adult Swim’s success. Cartoon Network is best known for its original programming. But syndicated cartoons like these are also available. American Dad, Family Guy And FuturamaThe early-2000s saw the network reach this level. Adult Swim is taking a major step forward if these shows leave the network. However, this also marks the end of an era in the lives of its fans. Adult Swim has so far not confirmed or denied the rumour.

Zap2it claims Family Guy’s last night was on @adultswimSaturday, September 18th Here’s the schedule: 10:00 Family Guy: Quagmire’s Mom

Encyclopedia Griffin: 10:30 Family Guy

11:00 Family Guy: Stewie Is Enceinte pic.twitter.com/kXbq5O5T7V — [swimpedia](@swimpedia). September 5, 2021

Some report Adult Swim may be interested in licensing Family GuyFox could be ending without renewal, now that Disney owns Fox. Disney has plenty more outlets under its umbrella where it can air. Family guy also re-runs itself. Online commentators speculate that it may have something to do with the popularity of Adult Swim original shows such as Rick and Morty. These shows are also available on HBO Max, which likely helps their popularity.

“Buyback Family Guy from Fox! I’m so sick and tired of their damn network,” One fan tweeted. Another fan added: “Damn it’s gotta end like this huh?”Und a third: “Now it’s ending and leaving as Aqua Teen Hunger Force did all those years ago.”

For those worried about losing access, Family GuyHulu will continue to stream the show. Fox will broadcast the regular season, while reruns will be shown on FX, TBS, and FXX. There is no indication that the series will be joining Disney+. The Simpsons.

Family GuyThis show was first broadcast on Adult Swim’s Adult Swim channel in 2003. After the show was cancelled in 2002, Fox offered Cartoon Network a favourable agreement to purchase the rights. The network revived it in 2004, after seeing its success on Adult Swim and DVD sales.

Series creator Seth MacFarlane has made no secret of his issues with Fox over the years, often referencing them within the show itself. He recently tweeted his frustration, joked that he wanted Fox to take him out. “divorce” Fox is now a competitor to NBC. Fans wanted to know if there was a chance of NBC winning. Family Guy jumping ship.

So far, no signs of such a movie. Family guy has been renewed for another season on Fox, but it’s unclear when the next one, Season 20, will air. Adult Swim could end the series after September 18, 2021.