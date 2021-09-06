Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Third Baby Can Save Their Marriage?

Celebrities are not known for keeping their relationships private. Eva MendesAnd Ryan GoslingDo. According to one tabloid, the couple looked good together and were close to splitting in the past year unless Gosling decided to have a third baby with her. Gossip Cop revisits the details and sees where they stand today.

Eva Mendes wants a third child to save the relationship?

The year 2000 was a turning point in the history of the National EnquirerAccording to reports, Eva Mendes threatened Ryan Gosling with exile if he didn’t have a third child. Mendes believed that Mendes would have a third child. “save their relationship” After they had experienced serious relationship problems, According to the tabloids, the struggles between Mendes & Gosling were ongoing for some time. The magazine insists that Mendes and Gosling be included in the publication. “had more than their share of ups and downs since hooking up in 2011.”

The magazine also quoted an insider who knew firsthand about the fragility of their relationship. The source shared intimate details of what was causing the tension between them. It credited Gosling’s “grueling work schedule” And “attractive co-stars.”Mendes seemed to be constantly jealous of the co-stars Gosling worked for, like Clair Foy. “Ryan was going on about how talented Claire is, and Eva got furious and demanded to know what was going on,” According to an insider. What is the quick fix to these reported problems in relationships? You can have a new baby!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Still Together?

Any part of the National Enquirer‘s story true? Gossip Cop hardly believes so. First off, Mendes and Gosling are extremely private regarding their relationship. “My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me,” Mendes said in an Instagram post. The couple keeps things so private that Mendes doesn’t even post pictures of Gosling on her social media unless the photos are “flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there,’ ”According to the actress, It’s hard to believe an insider would leak private information to this tabloid of all places.

As far as a third child goes, there hasn’t been any proof or reports that Mendes and Gosling were or are expecting. There also doesn’t appear to be any strife between the couple, as They were just recently seen with their children, they went on a rare family excursion to Los Angeles. According to paparazzi photos, Mendes was wearing a gold band on her wedding finger. Although it hasn’t been announced whether or not the two are officially engaged (or married), it hardly seems like something a couple on the verge of breaking up would do.