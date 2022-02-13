Valentine’s Day Meals You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

You can also prepare a leg of lamb in the slow cooker, but you might want to sear it first.





Leg of lamb.



SteAck/Shutterstock







Cooking a leg of lamb in a slow cooker might sound complicated, but utilizing the kitchen tool actually takes some of the guesswork out of when the meat is done.

“Leg of lamb is so good as it breaks down in the slow cooker,” Chef Hugh Acheson previously told Insider. “Cooking in the slow cooker and then finishing another way is going to make sure your meat is at its best. Whether that means re-searing the meat or throwing it under the broiler, you might want to think about other steps to really finish off your meal.”