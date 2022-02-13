Valentine’s Day Meals You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Valentine's Day Meals You Can Make in a Slow Cooker
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

You can also prepare a leg of lamb in the slow cooker, but you might want to sear it first.

leg of lamb

Leg of lamb.

SteAck/Shutterstock


Cooking a leg of lamb in a slow cooker might sound complicated, but utilizing the kitchen tool actually takes some of the guesswork out of when the meat is done.

“Leg of lamb is so good as it breaks down in the slow cooker,” Chef Hugh Acheson previously told Insider. “Cooking in the slow cooker and then finishing another way is going to make sure your meat is at its best. Whether that means re-searing the meat or throwing it under the broiler, you might want to think about other steps to really finish off your meal.”

Latest News

Previous articlePete Davidson’s Allegedly Been Dealing With Security Issues Following Kanye West’s Recent Comments

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact