Pete Davidson’s Allegedly Been Dealing With Security Issues Following Kanye West’s Recent Comments

On Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is typically the one in the driver’s seat when it comes to sideswiping public figures and their lifestyles with jokes. His self-deprecating humor means he himself is also fair game. However, the 28-year-old has lately been on the receiving end of (slightly harsher) criticism from none other than Kanye West – soon-to-be-ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, who Davidson has finally referred to as his now-girlfriend. Supposedly, the actor has been dealing with security issues in the wake of West’s comments.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper has in fact been very outspoken about the SNL alum. Not only did he insinuate that the comedian was the real reason security allegedly prevented him from entering Kim Kardashian’s house a few weeks ago, he also flat-out claimed in a new diss track that he was going to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

In the midst of the drama, the Suicide Squad recently revealed that he was moving away from his Staten Island roots and into a place in Brooklyn. But a report from the New York Post is now suggesting that the move has been delayed, directly due to the Kanye West hoopla. The news outlet’s sources said:

Pete is still debating whether or not to take the Brooklyn pad. The issue is security. This place does not have a doorman. He is also considering Chelsea. But there have been security issues, even [more] so after Kanye’s comments. So many people are even showing up to his mom’s house.

Such must be the problems when you’re dating Kim Kardashian and, by proxy, her ex. Pete Davidson reportedly finds the intrigue over their dynamics all very amusing. Kanye West, clearly, does not – but then again, he doesn’t find much amusing these days. This includes Billie Eilish making remarks about crowd safety, which Ye found offensive and threated to exit headling Coachella over.

In the four months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked, Kanye West has been much more vocal about his personal affairs. He admitted to several wrongdoings toward his ex-wife in the past. Yet, lately, he has been severely criticizing her about how their four children are being raised. The situation has even prompted Kardashian to make a public plea for him to stop making comments about their family for the world to know.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also claimed recently that she knows that the Internet blames her and their family for a lot of things. And apparently, her coping mechanism is to tune them out and put her blinders on. She vowed that she was going to make her 40s all about her, which evidently includes making Valentine’s Day plans with her new beau despite all the internal issues.

Nevertheless, Kanye West is still demanding an apology from the infamous reality TV family. So it’s looking most likely that Pete Davidson won’t be getting an apology any time soon concerning any alleged strangers showing up at his mom’s house.