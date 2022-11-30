USA v Iran – The Best Memes and Fan Reactions as America Triumphs

In a dramatic match, Iran and the USA faced off at Qatar World Cup.

To make it to the next stage of the competition, they had to win. They did it by a thrilling 1-0 win.

This was the third meeting between Iran and America on the pitch. Iran beat the United States 2-1 in 1998 at the World Cup. A friendly match played in 2000 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fans of both nations were photographed taking photos ahead of the start of the match despite deep differences between them.

The game attracted a great deal of US attention, but commentators and pundits from the stadium felt it was almost a home match for Iran.

Iran’s team threw all they had at the US players, but the US won after 9 minutes of action and a denial penalty appeal. They were forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Lindsay Graham, Republican Senator from the GOP said that he admires the Iranian players despite rooting for their national team amid reports of threats to the Iranian team after they did not sing the anthem during the match.

American fans and commentators sang ‘It’s Called Soccer’ pregame.



The trending number 2-0 was before the game began, confusing many fans

People made some political jokes about the early attacks on finesse in America.

Some patriotic memes were eye-opening

The backhanded bounce of the ball by Gregg Berhalter, a US coach, impressed viewers.



The game was so popular that even pets could not resist joining in

Christian Pulisic was the one who placed the US on top.

Biden made a strange sign on the White House grounds to mark the occasion

The game was so intense that even severe weather warnings had to be put on the back burner in the US

This prediction was made by Trump?

The nation exhaled and then the phrase became a trend.

