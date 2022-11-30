Khloe Kardashian shows off her skinny legs and arms as she braless wears a silk nightgown in support of sister Kourtney’s Lemme campaign.

KHLOE Kardashian shows off her disappearing legs and arms in an ad she created for the vitamin brand of her sister.

Khloe (38) went braless in a night dress for her sister Kortney’s Lemme Vitamin Line.

5 Khloe shows her slim legs and arms once more Credit: LEMME

5 Star of Kardashians, Kim Kardashian poses in new commercial for sister Kourtney’s Lemme brand Credit: Lemme

These photos depict Khloe, wearing silky baby-blue lingerie and leaning on pink and purple beds stacked on multiple mattresses.

Khloe clearly doesn’t wear a bra and shows off her very thin waist in the barely-there outfit.

The Kardashians star also is adorned with a glittery crown.

She captioned her post with: “This is not a dream! Lemme Sleep is officially live!” Prior to promoting the product,

However, Khloe seemed to be more interested in her wrinkled clothes than her shrinking waistline.

Khloe has wrinkled the entire bottom of her skimpy nightgown.

“Too sleepy to find a steamer huh?” One fan was questioned in the comments.

An additional: “These pictures are (laughing emoji) Could you not steam the night gown?”

Entertainment is the most popular genre.

“They could have at least ironed her night gown for the pic,” Criticized another.

However, the reality star’s drastic weight loss is typically a big point of conversation for many fans as Khloe has lost 60 pounds over the last four years.

SKINNY MINNY

Khloe recently put her extremely tiny waist on display in a teeny crop top and leggings, while appearing in a short clip promoting a Good American sale.

Over the weekend, she looked similar to TV’s personality and wore tights and leggings as she worked out in her gym.

Back in October, the U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Khloe’s sister Kourtney, 43, thinks she and Kim, 42, are single because “no man will tolerate their strict diets and workouts.”

According to a source, at that time: “Kourtney loves to remind you not go near Kim or Khloe in the afternoon because they both get so hungry they will snap at anybody.”

“She is convinced that’s why both her sisters are single because no man can tolerate their strict daily plans and twice-a-day workouts.”

Insider’s Note: “She says neither one of them ever has fun because they are counting calories so much – she feels it’s impossible to ever be in a happy relationship like that.”

BABY MAMA DRAMA

Meanwhile, some fans believe it is Khloe’s drama with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 31, that is a major reason for her weight loss.

A love child scandal rocked Khloe’s world as her ex Tristan welcomed a son named Theo, with Maralee Nichols back in December 2021.

The NBA star had an affair with the fitness model when he was supposedly mutually exclusive with Khloe.

Tristan eventually admitted his wrongdoings and apologized to Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan share four-year-old daughter True, and a baby boy whose name is still unknown.

Fans are now convinced that Khloé could be headed for a holiday reunion with ex Tristan after spotting a major clue.

BACK TOGETHER

Kim, Khloe’s sister shared photos showing her serving Thanksgiving dinner to Camp Kilpatrick in Santa Monica Mountains in western Los Angeles County.

Standing right next to her and helping her serve the dinner was Tristan.

Kim even admitted Khloe to her cheating partner. Special shout out Instagram

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” In the caption she added: “This week!” @realtristan13 We had an inspirational Friendsgiving dinner together with young prisoners at Camp Kilpatrick.

These young men are known for their great behaviour and have made it to Malibu’s model camp. Many of these young men are now in college and have seen major changes in their lives.

“My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true.”

Tristan’s Instagram account is here Special thanks to you Kim thank you for including him.

Many fans ran to the event. Reddit Chatroom It is fun to speculate as to what Kim and Tristan’s reunion might be.

“So basically him and Khloe are back together. Got it,” One person shares, and another adds: “He’s back with Khloe. They (are) just warming us up.”

5 Khloe has shed 60lbs in just 4 years Credit: Getty Images – Getty

5 Reality star shocks fans with her disappearing waistline / Khloe Kardashian