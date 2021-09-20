US submarine launches Trident II nuclear missiles in stunning show of strength after China’s latest threats

THE US Navy triumphantly test-launched Trident D5LE nuclear missiles on Friday in a stunning show of strength against China’s latest threats.

The planned two-missile deployment, which was carried out by the USS Wyoming (SSBN-7422) submarine, of the unarmed revamped weapon occurred off the coast Florida.

The impressive operation involving the Ohio-class ballistic missile warship was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.

It was designed to assess the strength and crew of the ballistic-missile submarine before it goes out for operational deployment following its upgrades.

The Navy boasted of the “unmatched reliability” of the new “sea-based nuclear deterrent” as tensions continue to increase with China.

It was the 184th successful Trident II (D5 & D5LE) SWS missile test flight and follows the last launch in February this year off the coast of Florida.

Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe is Director of the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs. He said that today’s test demonstrated the unmatched reliability and dependability of our sea-based nuclear defense. This is possible because of a dedicated team made up of civilian, military and industry partners, who all bring their expertise and dedication to a mission that is truly exceptional.

“This same team is now developing the next generation of the Trident Strategic Weapon System, which will extend our sea-based strategic deterrent through 2084,” He went on.

The Navy also revealed the submarine missiles have been given “a life extension program to address potential impacts from aging and obsolescence”.

They will be placed alongside the UK Vanguard, US Colombia, and UK Dreadnought-class in the fleet.

The US spends $2.4 million each year on the maintenance of the Ohio-class submarines, which is an amount that amounts to $170million annually.

It boasts 14 of these submarines, which can carry up to 24 trident missiles as well as 8 nuclear warheads. This is a strong demonstration of America’s ability to quickly defend itself and its allies.

But the Navy said, “the missile test was not conducted in response to any ongoing world events, nor as a demonstration of power.”

Despite being scheduled years in advance, the launch comes in the wake of the revelation of the UK’s and US’ plans to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

‘AUKUS’ ALLIANCE

The alliance has angered China, who fear the subs could be armed at short notice with nukes, despite assurances they will only carry conventional weapons.

The countries leaders carefully navigated the announcement without directly mentioning China’s imposing power – but hinted at their intentions behind the move by discussing “democracy, freedom of navigation, and security.”

The new Indo-Pacific security pact, known as AUKUS, will give the land Down Under the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s part of an agreement to counter China’s growing military might. They have spent six times as much money on it than Australia.

They are able to outnumber the Aussies’ artillery with 42 times more soldiers and 55 times more tanks.

With 3.3 million troops currently in service, Beijing outnumbers Australia’s 80,000 soldiers. However, AUKUS still manages to stir some feathers.

CHINA’S FURY

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian condemned the alliance as “seriously damaging regional peace and stability, intensifying the arms race, and undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons”.

China is believed have between 250 to 350 nuclear weapons, in comparison to America’s 5,800 arsenal and Russia’s 6,375.

It is busy building “at least 250 long-range missile silos” in three locations — sparking fears a new nuclear arms race is underway.

As Beijing launches its largest ever nuke expansion, a third missile silo field was reportedly photographed by a European Space Agency satellite.

Despite fears that China might launch an attack, Taiwan held anti-invasion drills.

It comes after China flew 19 nuke bombers and fighter jets into Taiwan air space, sparking World War Three fears.

