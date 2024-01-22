Unveiling Three New Pokémon: Fans Will Love These Latest Additions!

Pokémon’s “Paldean Fates” Set Teaser: New Cards Revealed

POKÉMON’S new trading card booster set, Paldean Fates, is coming soon, and we’re getting a sneak peek into the latest and greatest cards to hit the scene.

It’s happening on Friday, January 26, 2024, so make sure to mark your calendar and be ready to level up your decks with the latest edition to your collection.

The Return of Shiny Pokémon

One of the most exciting things about the Paldean Fates set is the return of shiny Pokémon cards. These haven’t been seen in the TCG for quite some time, so get ready for a nostalgic blast from the past.

Turtwig 010/162: The New Basic Pokémon

The first card we’re unveiling is Turtwig, the fundamental card in the Torterra evolutionary line. This card introduces the ability Solid Shell, which reduces the damage from attacks by 20. Turtwig’s health is at 80 HP, so this ability is crucial for keeping it healthy while preparing to transition to Torterra on the bench.

Additionally, Turtwig’s attack, Leafage, inflicts 30 HP damage and requires one Grass and two Colorless Energy to use. Lastly, Turtwig comes with a retreat cost of three, which is relatively high for a basic Pokémon.

Grotle 011/162: The Middle Evolution

Grotle, the evolution of Turtwig, holds 120 HP with a hefty retreat cost of four. Unlike Turtwig, Grotle doesn’t offer any special ability. It does, however, feature two powerful attacks. The first, Cut, requires one Grass Energy and deals 20 damage. The second, Ramming Shell, demands one Grass and two Colorless Energy, dealing 50 damage while reducing the next attack to Grotle by 20 damage.

Torterra EX 012/162: The Ultimate Reveal

Finally, we have the highly anticipated Torterra EX card, which belongs to one of the game’s strongest types of Pokémon cards. With a substantial 340 HP and a retreat cost of four, this card is a force to be reckoned with. Torterra EX doesn’t have an ability, but it comes loaded with two powerful attacks.

The first, Forest March, requires a single Grass Energy and deals 30 damage for each Grass-type Pokémon on the field, regardless of whose side they’re on. The second attack, Jungle Hammer, demands one Grass and two Colorless Energy, delivering a whopping 150 damage while also healing 50 damage from Torterra.

If you’re a Pokémon enthusiast, you won’t want to miss out on the latest mythical Pokémon catch-ups. Make sure you have your game face on for the epic release of the Paldean Fates set!

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

