Mystery Revealed: Margot Robbie’s Surprising Break After Barbie – Uncover the Truth Behind Her Decision

How Margot Robbie became Hollywood’s reigning queen in 2023

The Rise of Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie certainly had an excellent 2023, as the Deadline interview notes. As the executive producer behind “Barbie” — who got Greta Gerwig involved as co-writer and director in the first place and championed the film to Warner Bros. and Mattel executives alike — Robbie made a huge bet, and it paid off handsomely. “Barbie” was the biggest film of the year, breaking box office records and earning rave reviews from critics; when Oscar nominations come out on January 23, it’s certainly expected to be a repeat contender. The past year was a game-changer for the performer, who firmly established herself as a savvy producer as well as one of Hollywood’s most talented stars.

Robbie’s Life-Changing Decade

Robbie herself agreed after briefly touching on her breakout film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which released on Christmas Day in 2013. “I feel there was a seismic shift in my life 10 years ago with ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ and now, after everything with ‘Barbie’ this year, it feels like this past decade has been wild, far beyond anything I could ever have dreamed for myself,” she mused.

The Success of “Barbie”

Miss Harley Quinn herself also firmly believes that “Barbie” was a huge success because it was precisely the joyful experience that everyone needed in 2023. “A brilliant movie is a brilliant movie, whether it comes out now or in 20 years,” she said. “But especially in the case of ‘Barbie,’ I think the moment was what allowed it to hit in the exact way that it did. The temperature in the world just really wanted the big injection of joy that the movie represents.”