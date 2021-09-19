Unvaccinated bride-to-be, 29, who refused jab over fertility fears died after spending wedding day in hospital

AN UNVACCINATED bride-to-be who refused the Covid jab over fertility fears died after spending her wedding day in hospital.

Samantha Wendell was due to say “I do” on August 21, but tragically instead spent the day on a ventilator.

3 Samantha Wendell spent what would have been her wedding day in hospital, before dying of Covid Credit: Sam Wendell/Facebook

3 The 29-year-old had been nervous to get the jab as she believed rumours about fertility impacts Credit: Dignity Memorial/Samantha Wendell

The 29-year-old and her partner, Austin Eskew, had decided not to get the jab after being incorrectly told it would affect her fertility.

She wanted to have three to four children and was worried about colleagues in Kentucky, USA.

Her cousin Maria Vibandor Hayes told NBC News: “Misinformation killed her.

“If we can save more families’ lives, this is the gift she left us to give.”

Health chiefs have urged women to get their vaccination as there has been no evidence of infertility from the vaccine – warning that catching Covid poses a much greater risk.

Central Recorder was informed by Dr Ruben Alvero from Stanford Medical School. He is a Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Studies on IVF cycles have shown that jabs do not affect fertility, fertilisation rates, or pregnancy rates.

Unfortunately, Samantha had changed her mind about her fears and the couple were due to be vaccinated before a Mexican honeymoon.

A week prior, Samantha began to feel sick and was eventually rushed to the hospital.

Just five days before her due date, she was placed in a ventilator.

Jeaneen, her mum, stated that she asked Jeaneen if she could be jabbed just before she was put on a ventilator.

She said: “It wasn’t going to do any good at that point, obviously. It just weighs heavy on my heart that this could have easily been avoided.”

3 Her fiance has been left devastated at her loss at such a young age Credit: Sam Wendell/Facebook

Eventually the family made the choice for her come come off life support when doctors said nothing more could be done, and she died on September 10.

Instead of a wedding the family are now preparing for a funeral, where mourners will remember Samantha’s “heart of gold”.

Her obituary said that Samantha loved her job, was a surgical technie and had many pets.

She was a fan of Christmas, elaborate decorations and surprises for all holidays. Samantha enjoyed her time at Lake Maxinkuckee, as well as hanging out with many of her friends.

“Samantha had a heart of gold and when she set her mind on something, she let nothing stand in her way.”

Trinidad Health Minister slams Nicki Minaj’s tweet claiming Covid jab causes swollen testicles

It comes after Nicki Minaj was slammed by experts for suggesting the vaccine can make men infertile.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that people who spread falsehoods about the Covid vaccine should be “ashamed” at a press conference this week.

The rapper told her 22.6m followers that a friend of her cousin’s got the jab and his “testicles became swollen” – so wouldn’t be getting the vaccine herself.