Stunning view from SpaceX capsule as Elon Musk’s Inspiration4 blasts further than Jeff Bezos managed

ELON MUSK’S SpaceX firm has tweeted footage of the first Earth views from its civilian flight.

SpaceX made history last night by successfully launching the first all-civil space flight.

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is used to transport the Inspiration4 mission astronauts.

It offers spectacular views of Earth.

SpaceX recently shared a video that shows Earth from the transparent dome viewing spot in the capsule.

The firm wrote: “View from Dragon’s cupola”.

The accompanying video shows Earth in a pearly marble.

The Inspiration4 group will be able to see Earth in a different way than if they were at the International Space Station.

Because their capsule is higher in orbit, this is possible.

The Crew Dragon capsule, which is located at 358 miles (575 kilometers) above the ISS, is approximately 100 miles higher than that of the ISS.

Jeff Bezos took a Blue Origin flight to an altitude around 66 miles.

SpaceX engineers modified their capsule to allow civilian flights by placing a glass viewing dome at the location where the docking mechanism normally is.

This was unnecessary because the Inspiration4 astronauts will not be docking with ISS.

In other news, Elon Musk says SpaceX can put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024.

Musk is working on a Tesla robot that looks like a human – and will perform “boring or dangerous tasks”.

And, Nasa’s Mars helicopter has been whizzing across the red planet.

