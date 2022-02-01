Untangling Harry Styles’ Star-Studded Dating History

Ah, they Haylor days. The superstar duo dated from the fall of 2012 to winter 2013. During that time, the two were famously photographed walking together in Central Park. “When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age,” Styles told Rolling Stone in 2017. “And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.”

“I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with,” he added. “You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Since going their separate ways, they have both seemed to pen songs about one another: “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Style” and “Perfect.”