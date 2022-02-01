Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Responds After Jason Momoa Joins The ‘Family’

Next entry in the Fast & FuriousAs far as we know, franchise will be the end. Or, more precisely, the next two entries. Fast & Furious 10It is going to be Divide into 2 films . It will mark the end for an era “family” but before they drive off into the sunset, they’ll bring at least one more big name along for the ride. It was recently revealed that Jason Momoa is likely joining the franchise, and Tyrese Gibson for one couldn’t be happier.

Although Jason Momoa is the official spokesperson, it is not confirmed. “in talks”To join the next Fast & FuriousMovie: When news about these things leaks, it often means that agreements have been signed or are in the process of being signed. There are only details to be worked out. It’s possible things could still fall through, but that seems unlikely. Jason Momoa is at least protected by Tyrese Gibson, who is currently a member of the franchise. Momoa will be glad to receive you To the entire family

Of course, Jason Momoa is only looking like he’ll be joining the family in the broadest sense, as the current reports indicate he’s joining Fast & Furious 10 to play the movie’s villain, or more specifically one of them. One assumes Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who has survived the last couple movies, and is She is set to launch her own spinoff Dom and Company will be taken down by, he will return.

Of course, with two movies left to be made at least, the possibility still exists that we could see Momoa’s character, whoever it is, start out in the next movie as a villain and become a member of the team in the final installment. That’s what happened with Jason Statham’s character Luke Evans was also involved in this incident. F9 teased that John Cena’s character might join the heroes before that movie even ended, so it’s possible the same could happen here.

The addition of Jason Momoa certainly makes for a star studded film, since we’re largely expecting that most everybody else who has been part of the franchise previously will be back. Dwayne John, who has already been cast, seems to be the only one who is not on the list. stated quite plainly that he won’t be back Gal Gadot and, whose character Gisele seems to be Uncle Ben of The Fast & Furiousuniverse, the only character that cannot be brought back to life.