What Happened To These Former Sexiest Man Alive Nominees

In his heyday, David “Golden Balls” Beckham was known for his skills on the soccer pitch and his penchant for excess bronzer. He was People’s Sexiest Man of 2015, during which time he had already retired from the soccer field. This is, of course, the man whom Sacha Baron Cohen (as his alter ego Ali G) claimed couldn’t “put whole sentences together.”

While he may not be known for his brains, the soccer star certainly makes up for it in brawn. He was one of the most popular soccer players, enjoying success across Europe, as well as in the U.S. when he played for L.A. Galaxy. On his sex symbol status, he, um, eloquently explained to Elle, “I, er, I dunno… I don’t see myself as that. It’s kind of a weird… yeah, when people mention that… I don’t see myself like that at all.”

Since then, Becks has ventured into franchise ownership with the formation of soccer team Inter Miami CF, which he co-founded in 2018. His new job got him into hot water when, as the Mirror reported, he breached Coronavirus restrictions by flying from the U.K. to Miami on a private jet with his wife, Posh Spice AKA Victoria Beckham. He may no longer be able to bend it like Beckham, but he can certainly bend the lockdown rules.