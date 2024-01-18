Unlocking the Transformation of Sofía Vergara into Drug Lord Griselda Blanco: A Shocking Revelation

Sofía Vergara’s Dramatic Transformation into Griselda Blanco for Netflix Miniseries

Sofia Vergara’s latest transformation is her most dramatic yet as she sports a completely different look to portray Colombian cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco on the Netflix miniseries “Griselda,” set to be released on Jan. 25.

Becoming Griselda

The “Modern Family” star underwent a complete physical transformation to accurately portray Miami’s notorious cocaine queen from the ’70s and ’80s. Hours were spent in the makeup chair each day, employing five wigs and various prosthetics. To achieve the look, prosthetic eyebrow covers and fake teeth were utilized, greatly altering Vergara’s appearance.

The Character Transformation Process

Vergara shared that achieving the look was a top priority for her as she needed to completely disappear into the character. By using various prosthetics and makeup, the actress was able to effectively erase her signature bold brows, alter her facial features, and even yellow her teeth to mirror Blanco’s appearance. For Vergara, the physical transformation was an integral part of getting into character.

Nuances of Griselda Blanco

The actress believes there are many aspects of Blanco’s personality to explore, ranging from her role as a woman and a mother, to her infamous reputation as a powerful drug lord. Despite not being as famous as Pablo Escobar, Blanco’s fear-inducing presence was evident. Even Escobar himself was reportedly afraid of her at the time. According to Vergara, she stood strong and was a force to be reckoned with, creating one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.

