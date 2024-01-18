Tragedy Strikes: School Group Drowns as Rescuers Search for Survivors

Tragedy Strikes: Boat Carrying School Group Capsizes, 15 Children Drown
At least 15 children and a school teacher have drowned after a boat carrying a school group toppled in a lake in western India.
Eleven students were rescued after the horror incident in Harani Lake of Vadodara, the fire office department said.
