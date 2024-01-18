Tragedy Strikes: School Group Drowns as Rescuers Search for Survivors

By Amy Comfi
Tragedy Strikes: Boat Carrying School Group Capsizes, 15 Children Drown

At least 15 children and a school teacher have drowned after a boat carrying a school group toppled in a lake in western India.

Eleven students were rescued after the horror incident in Harani Lake of Vadodara, the fire office department said.

Rescuers look for missing children and teachers after a boat carrying 27 school children and their teachers capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara, India, Thursday
1
Rescuers look for missing children and teachers after a boat carrying 27 school children and their teachers capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara, India, Thursday
Credit: AP

