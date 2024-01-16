Unlock the Power of Nostalgia: PlayStation Classic Game Surges to $1,322 – Check Now for Your Cash Prize!

PlayStation Owners Urged to Check for Old Game Selling for Hundreds: Are You Sitting on a Goldmine?

PLAYSTATION owners have been urged to check for an old game that can sell for hundreds. Sony’s original PlayStation is one of the most iconic video game consoles ever created. It showed record-breaking sales when it was launched in North America in 1995. The console was discontinued in 2006, just a year before the debut of the PlayStation 3. Due to the rapid growth of popularity in retro games, a number of PlayStation titles have skyrocketed in price. In particular, copies of the PlayStation classic “Tomb Raider” have seen their market value increase.

TOMB RAIDER

Tomb Raider is an action-adventure video game series created by British video game developer Core Design. It is the first installment in the video game series, originally for the PlayStation. The title follows British archaeologist Lara Croft as she travels around the world searching for lost artifacts. The gameplay focuses on exploration, solving puzzles, traveling through booby-trapped environments, and defeating enemies. According to PriceCharting.com, the video game can earn $9.99 in loose condition (just the game). Complete in the box (CIB), the video game can sell for around $16.98. However, in new condition, the title can earn sellers an eye-watering $1,322.85.

ADDITIONAL GAMES

Tomb Raider is not the only PlayStation title that can make you money. “Final Fantasy VII,” a 1997 role-playing video game developed by Square, can also sell for quite a lot. A special misprint version of the title, specifically, can score sellers thousands, according to PriceCharting.com. The title in loose condition (just the box) can sell for around $52. Complete in the box, the title can earn around $59.13. However, in new condition, the game can get sellers a whopping $6,100.