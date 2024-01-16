Top Actors Shockingly Left Out of 2024 Emmy’s In Memoriam – Who Deserved Better Recognition?

The Emmy Awards 2024 Snub: What You Need to Know About Tom Wilkinson’s Absence

Right at the end of 2023, Hollywood lost one of its most versatile and beloved performers. Tom Wilkinson was known for, well, basically everything; he appeared in movies like “Shakespeare in Love,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Batman Begins,” “Valkyrie,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” just to name a few, and he earned Academy Award nominations for his roles in “In the Bedroom” and “Michael Clayton.”

The Versatile Career of Tom Wilkinson

As far as television goes, Wilkinson was a huge presence there as well. In 2008, he won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for portraying Benjamin Franklin in HBO’s popular miniseries “John Adams.” In 2023, he reprised his role from the original 1997 film in its Disney+ and Hulu television sequel “The Full Monty.”

The Shocking Absence at the Emmy Awards 2024

Wilkinson, who was married to British actress Diana Hardcastle from 1988 until his death, passed away at 75 years old on December 30, 2023. Though his death was at the very end of the year, it’s still shocking that the Emmys didn’t include him … particularly since he won one.