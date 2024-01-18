Uncover the Shocking Secrets: Aladdin Revealed as a Dark Future Post-Apocalypse Story

Is Aladdin Actually a Post-Apocalyptic Story? The Truth Revealed

Many fans have speculated that the beloved Disney film “Aladdin” might actually be set in a post-apocalyptic future, but what do the creators have to say about this theory?

The Confusion of the Creators

In a 2015 interview with E! News, “Aladdin” co-director John Musker expressed confusion when asked about the post-apocalyptic theory. “Far into the future? I haven’t even heard that one,” he reacted, laughing off the idea. It seems that the film’s creators were not conscious of the fan theory when they made the movie.

The Peddler as Genie

Another popular theory among viewers is that the peddler who appears at the beginning of the movie might actually be Genie in disguise, narrating the story of “Aladdin.” This theory gains weight from the character’s possession of the lamp, witty humor, and the fact that it is voiced by the legendary Robin Williams. According to co-director Ron Clements, these connections were intentionally designed. “That was the whole intention, originally,” he shared. “We even had that at the end of the movie, where he would reveal himself to be the Genie, and of course Robin did the voice of the peddler. Just through story changes and some editing, we lost the reveal at the end.”

The Reality of the Rumor

Despite debunking the post-apocalyptic theory, the filmmakers have confirmed the accuracy of the peddler being Genie. Co-director Ron Clements pointed out that the dots were indeed meant to connect. “We even had that at the end of the movie, where he would reveal himself to be the Genie,” he revealed. “So, that’s an urban legend that actually is true.”

The Fascination of the Theory

Even though the idea of a post-apocalyptic Agrabah wasn’t part of the filmmakers’ vision, the theory remains fascinating to fans. Whether viewed through this lens or not, “Aladdin” is still a beloved classic that continues to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

So, while the post-apocalyptic theory is debunked, the film still remains an enchanting tale, full of magic and adventure that will continue to captivate audiences for generations to come.