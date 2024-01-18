Outrage as Amazon plans to charge Alexa users for premium upgrades in the near future

Amazon to Launch Alexa Plus – Everything You Need to Know

Amazon’s plan to reveal a subscription model called Alexa Plus is set to be introduced this summer, as confirmed by leaked internal documents.

Alexa Plus: A New Subscription Model

Reports suggest that the subscription model, known as Alexa Plus or Remarkable Alexa, will offer premium features for an added cost. These additional features could include enhanced conversational abilities and increased personalisation for users, as disclosed by Business Insider.

Delay in Announcement and Launch

Technical setbacks and internal disputes have caused a delay in Amazon’s official announcement of the subscription model. Nevertheless, internal documents indicate a potential launch date of 30 June.

Integration of Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Alexa

Amazon has been ramping up its utilization of advanced artificial intelligence with its Alexa voice assistant. In September, the company announced a significant improvement in Alexa’s responses, which would now be more ‘natural’ and human-like. A new ‘speech-to-speech’ language model has enabled Alexa to exhibit more human attributes, including laughter and filler phrases during conversations.

Trialling New Alexa Voice Technology

Recently, Amazon has been conducting secret trials with roughly 15,000 customers for its new Alexa voice technology under the project name Remarkable Alexa. While updates have been made to Alexa’s voice technology, tests have revealed instances of the assistant providing inaccurate information, considered to be a significant drawback of AI.

Challenges and Previous Instances of Paid Features

However, Amazon has faced challenges in its ventures to introduce paid features. Prime Video customers were recently displeased when the company disclosed that the platform would include advertisements, requiring users to pay extra for an ad-free experience. This move was reminiscent of Amazon’s previous decision to introduce paid features that were previously free.

Understanding Alexa: What You Need to Know

For those unfamiliar with Alexa, here’s a brief overview of what she offers:

Alexa is an “intelligent” personal assistant developed by Amazon.

She is accessible through various devices, including Amazon’s Echo speakers.

Alexa responds to voice commands and can carry out a wide array of tasks, from providing news updates to ordering a pizza or arranging a taxi pickup.

As an AI-powered assistant, Alexa continuously learns and adapts to users’ preferences over time.

Activation of Alexa requires a voice command to an Amazon Echo speaker.

Amazon’s decision to introduce Alexa Plus marks a significant move in their efforts to further integrate AI and premium features with their voice assistant, setting the stage for the evolution of smart home devices.