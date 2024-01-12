“Uncover the Secret Behind Kingpin’s Gift of the Hammer to Maya in Episode 4” – SEO optimized for keywords: Kingpin, Maya, episode 4, secret, gift

Is Kingpin’s hammer on Echo the same as in Daredevil? The surprising truth revealed

After completing “Echo,” some fans may feel compelled to watch or rewatch “Daredevil.” However, when they reach Season 1, Episode 8 — “Shadows in the Glass” — which is the installment where Wilson Fisk murders his father, they may find something unusual.

The “Daredevil” scene sees young Wilson Fisk pick up a standard hammer. It looks different than the hammer Kingpin has on “Echo,” which is more of a ball peen hammer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with inconsistencies, so this easily could’ve been an oversight. There’s also a chance it’s not the actual hammer but a replacement Fisk got because it looks more dramatic.

On “Echo” Episode 5, “Maya,” we see Maya use her newfound powers to enter Kingpin’s mind to the fateful moment when he’s about to kill his dad. It’s also different from how it’s presented on “Daredevil,” which had Fisk sitting in the same room where his father was beating his mother before picking up a hammer lying out in the open. On “Echo,” Fisk is in another room, listening to the abuse before taking out the hammer from underneath his mattress. Maya allows Fisk to heal from the trauma and not let it consume him any longer. While certain details are altered, the broad strokes of Kingpin’s origin are there. That’s what’s important and serves as a signal that “Daredevil” is canon.

