Uncover the Best Child Performance in Today’s ‘Christmas Movie Of The Day’ – A Must-See Film for the Holidays

Home Alone: Why This Christmas Movie Never Gets Old

Fast approaching the big day, we continue HITC’s daily Christmas movie recommendations. So far in the countdown, we’ve showered praise upon cherished favorites from The Snowman to more unconventional festive picks like Just Friends. Today’s is a particularly special selection because, let’s face it, who doesn’t have room in their December for some time spent with Home Alone?

What is Home Alone about?

Directed by Chris Columbus (Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone), Home Alone is a 1990 festive comedy that focuses on Kevin McCallister, a young boy who is mistakenly left behind by his family when they head on a trip to France.

Convinced that he’s made his family disappear after making a wish, he begins to enjoy his new freedoms, adjusting to a life with nobody to turn to. However, when burglars who call themselves the Wet Bandits begin targeting homes in his area, he’s forced to get creative and defend his home with a series of homemade traps.

Along with its sequel, subtitled Lost In New York, Home Alone is a staple in many homes during the Christmas period.

Why we love Home Alone so much

Where to begin with the brilliance of Home Alone? With Macaulay’s central performance, of course.

The young American actor was only 10 years old but already had such a mature and incredible grasp of how to deliver comedic dialogue. Along with his iconic scream, cheeky smirks, and moments of genuine heart, Macaulay displayed the skill of an actor way beyond his years.

Although his performance steals the show, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern are both perfectly cast as Harry and Marv, and the unexpectedly brutal but ever-hilarious obstacles they face when breaking into Kevin’s home are funny the first time and just as funny the 100th time you see them unfold.

There are so many scenes to cherry-pick as highlights, whether it’s the sledding down the stairs, the pizza delivery, or literally any of the traps. Not a moment is wasted, whether it’s utilized to make you laugh, reflect on the importance of family, or even make you shed a few years of joy.

Fun for the whole family to quote along with, Home Alone remains one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, achieving just about everything it sets out to do with flying colors.

How to watch Home Alone in the USA and the UK

In the USA, Home Alone is available to stream with your Disney+ subscription, as well as a YouTube Primetime, Hulu, and Starz subscription.

You can also watch it as part of a Starz subscription through Amazon Prime Video. Otherwise, Amazon offers it as a rental for just $3.99.

For those of you in the UK, it’s also ready to access in the Disney+ movie library. Alternatively, you can rent it on Amazon Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies from £3.49.

No matter your location, the classic is readily available to watch whenever you wish.

Check out the other ‘Advent Movie Calendar’ recommendations via HITC’s Christmas page.