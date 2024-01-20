Uncover the Out-of-This-World Rodeo Shows, Record-Breaking Dinosaur Attraction, and Historical Space Center in Houston!

“Houston: A Journey Through Time and Fun”

Houston: A Journey Through Time and Fun

I wasn’t alive the first time these words were broadcast, but hearing them now nearly brought me to tears. I was at the Space Center in Houston, Texas, watching the moon landing in an immersive experience that simulated what Nasa employees and the astronauts’ families would have seen in July 1969.

Historical Significance of Houston Space Center

The original control room here was named a national historical landmark in 1985. Almost all items are original, from the monitors to the ashtrays and even some cigarette butts found under the carpets.

It’s an emotional experience, knowing you are in a spot of real historical importance.

Experience the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

From February to April, thousands of locals gather at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This celebration of the cowboy way of life and Texan tradition draws crowds from around the world. The Texans take great pride in the show, with 35,000 volunteers ensuring things tick along smoothly — from bull-riding to barrel-racing.

Houston’s Culinary and Entertainment Delights

The city is the fourth biggest in the US, and the most diverse — and this has had a wonderful effect on the local cuisine. In the name of research, I dug into authentic Mexican food at Xochi, and enjoyed a mezcal margarita, which got a big thumbs-up from everyone in my group. Feeling adventurous, I tried a dish featuring ants and grasshoppers. It was surprisingly tasty.

Explore the Attractions in and Around Houston

The Museum of Natural Science is a must when seeking culture. The Hall of Ancient Egypt and the Hall of Gems and Minerals are brilliant. Dinosaur skin features some of the world’s most complete dinosaur skeletons, and the T-Rex with the best-preserved feet and claws ever found.

The coastal resort and port of Galveston is on the Gulf of Mexico, less than an hour away.

Plan Your Trip to Texas

British Airways flies direct to Houston from Heathrow with return fares from £598pp. Double rooms at Hotel Icon from £195per night, including breakfast, based on two sharing. Go to traveltexas.com for more info.

So, if you’re seeking an unforgettable journey through time and fun, look no further than Houston, Texas.