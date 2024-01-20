PlayStation Fans Rage as Latest Game Price Skyrockets: What Went Wrong?

Revealed: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Controversy! Will Gamers Get Their Money Back?

GAMING has had a fantastic time recently but this has had a negative effect on gamers wallets. While many have been trying to save money where they can, it can be difficult to pay for all the latest releases.

The Last of Us Part 2 has a new release only a few years since the last.

That’s why PlayStation fans have been outraged when a recent release ended up costing players far more than they bargained for.

A Gamer’s Nightmare: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a release of the 2020 game updated for the PlayStation 5.

Disappointing Graphics but a New Roguelike Mode

As it was only released on the last generation of consoles, the graphics haven’t received a major upgrade. However, it does include a new roguelike mode, No Return, where you can play as different characters.

No Return is the main benefit for people who have played The Last of Us Part 2, so PS4 players didn’t want to pay for the game all over again.

Outraged Players and Pricing

It is priced at £44.99/$49.99, but is only £10/$10 if you already own the original. However, due to the way that PlayStation deals with refunds, many felt that they were tricked into paying for the full game instead of the upgrade.

The Refund Battle

It appears that accidentally purchasing The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered by pre-ordering the game has been a big problem for players.

Many complained about this to PlayStation, feeling that they had been conned out of their money.

Refund Announcement from PlayStation

Luckily, PlayStation has addressed the issue and will refund all players who own the PS4 version that purchased the full PS5 version. If you pre-ordered the game and already own the PS4 version, then your money should be automatically refunded. You can then purchase the upgrade for a significantly lower price. If you want to read more about PlayStation, check out the three rarest games on PlayStation.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

