Uncover the ‘logo freeze mistake’ on Amazon Fire TV Stick and learn the 25 minute fix for seamless streaming

How to Fix a Frozen Amazon Fire TV Stick: Tips and Tricks for Troubleshooting

AMAZON Fire TV Stick users facing a frozen logo on their screen can try several fixes.

One of them includes waiting a specific amount of time for it to resolve and turning the TV off too soon might result in the problem persisting.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Frozen Screen Solutions: A Complete Guide

Amazon has a list of potential solutions on its website for people struggling with a frozen screen.

It says: “Let the device sit for 25 min (turned on) or until the screen changes.”

Restart your Device and Employ a High-Speed HDMI Cable for Faster Streaming

Another potential solution is restarting your device.

Amazon adds: “Use the power cord or adapter included with your device to plug the Fire TV device. This ensures Fire TV has access to enough power.”

Another potential fix is using a high-speed HDMI cable.

High-Speed HDMI Cable for Streaming High-Quality Content

Amazon advises using a high-speed HDMI cable. This is useful if you’re streaming high-quality content.

The tech giant says: “Use a High-Speed HDMI cable (not included) for streaming titles in 4K Ultra HD.”

Utilize Different HDMI Ports and Give it a Reset

It promotes this as a tip for fixing your Fire TV device if you’re facing blank screen issues. Using the cable can get a blank, unresponsive, or logo-frozen screen running again. Alternatively, try using no cable and plugging your Fire Stick directly into the TV. You may find a faulty cable is actually slowing you down.

You can also try using a different HDMI port. As a last resort, Amazon suggests resetting your Fire TV device.

