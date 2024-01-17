How Scott Bakula’s Iconic Hair Caused Chaos on Star Trek: Enterprise – SEO Analysis Reveals Surprising Keywords

Is Scott Bakula’s Hair Ruining ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’?

Aspects Behind Scott Bakula’s Hair Drama: A Deep Dive

From an external perspective, it seems like Scott Bakula and Kerry McLuggage went to war over something minor and caused serious financial strain on a budding project. However, it’s important to note that “Star Trek: Enterprise” pinned its hopes on Bakula’s shoulders. During an episode of “The Shuttlepod Show,” James L. Conway confessed that no alternative actor was lined up to portray Captain Jonathan Archer if the actor backed out.

The Importance of Scott Bakula’s Commitment to ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’

When discussing casting, the director said, “The hardest ones to cast were T’Pol (Jolene Blalock), and then we didn’t know about Scott until the weekend before we started shooting. And they hadn’t closed his deal. Everyone was sort of sure it was gonna close but not 100% sure … there [was] no backup. [It was] him or no one.”

The Significance of Aesthetics in Television

With so much riding on Bakula’s commitment to the project and television being a visual medium, it seems less destructive for the studio to invest a few extra days in perfecting his aesthetic, even if it feels a little silly. At least the whole hair situation is settled now. If Bakula’s Star Trek return happens and his hair holds up production again, then TikTok will roast him alive.