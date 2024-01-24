Uncover the Enchanting Fairytale Suite with Hidden Beds and Enchanted Trees at the Ultimate Theme Park Destination, Beyond Disneyland’s Magic

Discover the New Fairytale Hotel Rooms in the Netherlands’ Better-Than-Disneyland Park

Efteling, the Dutch theme park that has been praised as better and cheaper than Disneyland by many parents, has recently unveiled their latest attraction – brand new themed fairytale hotel rooms. Welcoming guests since 1952, Efteling continues to impress visitors with its magical experiences and enchanting accommodations.

Introducing the Droomvlucht Suite: A Fairytale Dream Come True

Inspired by one of the park’s iconic rides, the Droomvlucht Suite can accommodate up to five people, featuring a charming four-poster bed, bunk beds, and even a magical “secret” sleeping area. The entire suite is intricately designed with flowers, trees, and even a “Swamper keyboard” for kids to enjoy. Guests will also have access to a private bathroom, a coffee machine, and a mini-fridge for added convenience.

Enchanting Escapes and Magical Experiences

Starting from £555 per night, the Droomvlucht Suite offers an all-inclusive experience, including breakfast and two-day passes for the Efteling theme park. Located just a short walk from the park entrance, guests can easily immerse themselves in the fairytale world without having to travel far.

More Themed Suites and Affordable Options

For those seeking a different kind of fairytale adventure, Efteling Hotel also offers themed suites inspired by beloved stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Hansel and Gretel. Alternatively, guests can opt for the standard five-person rooms, starting from £329 per night (£65 per person).

Enthralling Adventures Awaiting at Efteling Theme Park

The wonders of Efteling extend beyond the hotel, with a 180-acre theme park filled with exciting attractions such as a play forest, a steam carousel, and a diverse collection of rides catering to all ages. From thrilling experiences like the Baron 1898 rollercoaster to captivating live shows and a 4D cinema, there’s something for everyone in this enchanting realm.

Praise from Parents and Visitors

A delighted mother expressed her admiration for Efteling, emphasizing the minimal queues, affordable tickets starting at just £34, and the exceptional quality of indoor rides. Comparing it to renowned theme parks worldwide, she highlighted the park’s remarkable attention to detail and magical ambiance. With thousands of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, Efteling has become a cherished destination for families seeking unparalleled joy and wonderment.

Reaching Efteling from the UK

With its proximity to the UK, accessing Efteling is convenient. Travelers can take the Eurostar from London St Pancras to Amsterdam, followed by a one-hour drive to the park. Alternatively, affordable flights to Eindhoven, starting from £14 with Ryanair, can lead visitors to this whimsical wonderland within just a 30-minute drive from the airport.

Escape to Efteling: Where Fairytales Come Alive

Embark on a fairytale journey to Efteling and discover a world where enchantment knows no bounds. From its captivating themed suites to its spellbinding attractions, Efteling continues to captivate visitors with its timeless allure.

