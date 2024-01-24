Reddit Down Update: 1000s of Users Face Website, App, and Loading Woes – Stay Informed and Take Action Now!

The Great Reddit Outage of 2024: A Tradition Like No Other

The most reported problems on Downdetector right now include issues with the website, app, and server connection.

Reddit users are flooding Downdetector to report an outage. “Yup, Reddit is definitely down. On the web site on my computer and the app on my phone. Neither will load,” one wrote. Another added, “Reddit servers struggling rn.”

An outage map provided by Downdetector shows the outage is impacting users across the United States.

Breaking News: Reddit is Experiencing Widespread Outages

Social media platform Reddit is experiencing issues as of noon ET today. There are currently over 7,000 reports of problems, according to Downdetector.