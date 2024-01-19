Uncover the character Peter Scanavino portrays on Law and Order with this must-read breakdown!

Peter Scanavino: The Future of Law & Order Universe Revealed

Peter Scanavino is an actor who currently appears on Law and Order: SVU. Law & Order: SVU is the longest-running primetime drama series of all time and Scanavino plays a pivotal role in it. The actor plays detective-turned-prosecutor Sonny Carisi, Assistant District Attorney.

Who does Peter Scanavino play on Law and Order?

Scanavino’s character, Sonny Carisi, began his career with the SVU in 2014, during the show’s 16th season. In a promo clip for the show in 2014, the actor described his character as “brusk,” mentioning that “he’s brusk and he doesn’t really get the nuances and he’s not very experienced so he puts his foot in his mouth a lot of times. But he’s learning. He’s picking it up. I think he’s a good detective, but he’s got a lot to learn on how to approach cases.” It was reported that the role was actually written for Scanavino, who eventually took over as the lead male detective when Nick Amaro left the show. He later went to law school and passed the New York bar exam before becoming the Assistant District Attorney.

Why do some fans think Peter Scanavino is leaving Law and Order?

The end of season 23 saw an unexpected turn of events with Detective Amanda Rollins and Carisi getting married. Some fans thought that Rollins’ revelation about planning to leave the squad might indicate her moving away. However, it was later revealed that she had taken a position as a professor at Fordham University, a change that confirmed Carisi would also remain in the city as part of the SVU team and on the show.

When does Law & Order: SVU return?

Season 25 will return on Thursday, January 18, 2024, and fans can catch Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. The show is also available the next day on Peacock.