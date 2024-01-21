Uncover Snoop Dogg’s Daughter’s Inspiring Health Transformation and Personal Journey

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus’ Revealing Update on Health After Stroke at 24

The rapper’s daughter, Cori Broadus, has faced a significant health challenge in 2024. Dealing with the effects of a stroke comes on top of her ongoing battle with Lupus.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and wife, Shaunte Broadus, have kept the focus on their children amidst Snoop’s iconic career. The couple shares three kids – BlueBroadus, CordellBroadus, and CoriBroadus – and Snoop has another son, Julian CorrieBroadus, from a previous relationship. Making a fan of many, she pursued a music career and has launched What’s The CORIBeen. But in 2024, public attention shifted to personal matters after sharing her health scare on social media.

Cori Broadus Short Battle with Stroke

In January 2024, Cori alerted her fans regarding a personal hardship. At the young age of 24, Cori faced a stroke and posted a tearful update about the morning’s traumatic discovery. Further details about the circumstances leading to her stroke haven’t been made public as yet.

The Prior Fight Against Lupus

Lupus is an autoimmune disorder that Cori has lived with since being diagnosed at age 6. Known for causing complications throughout the body, managing Lupus is known to be mentally and physically draining. Cori shared her difficulties with the disease, including hair loss and a previous kidney biopsy and regularly requiring attention from a medical professional.

Steps Taken for Health Transformation

A holistic approach has been adopted by Cori to battle her health challenges, involving alternative treatments like sea moss and with a termination of traditional medication. The family has cautiously shared updates regarding her journey towards wellness.

As her family and fans stand by her, Cori’s difficult journey highlights her bravery in the face of trying circumstances. We wish Cori a speedy recovery and commend her ongoing commitment to health and wellness.