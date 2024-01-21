Inside the Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran Drama: Exclusive Insights Revealed

Love Island Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran: What happened between them?

Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran have set tongues wagging with their return to Love Island. But what is the story behind their “unfinished business”?

In a shocking revelation prior to her return, Arabella disclosed that she and Toby had a “secret history.” She hinted at “unfinished business” with Toby, spicing up the drama before her entrance on January 21, 2024. As she joins the others in the villa, the air is filled with anticipation, and all eyes are on her— particularly, Toby’s.

Arabella Chi’s Journey on Love Island

Arabella made her first appearance in the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, where she coupled up with model Danny Williams. After being voted out by her fellow contestants just eight days later, she ultimately left the villa. She then dated another islander, Wes Nelson, for nine months.

Toby Aromolaran’s Love Island Journey

Toby originally appeared on Love Island in 2021 and coupled up with Chloe Burrows. They made it to the finale but eventually split. Despite pursuing connections with other islanders, Toby couldn’t shake his feelings for Chloe and ultimately reconciled with her. Their love story, however, came to an end in October 2022.

Ultimately, the return of Arabella and Toby has stirred up excitement and curiosity, leaving viewers wondering what’s in store for the All Star series of Love Island. Their history promises a captivating storyline and unexpected twists, making this season an anticipated and thrilling watch.