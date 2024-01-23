Uncover Europe’s Hidden Gems – Discover Secret Holiday Spots for Just £12.99!

Unravel the Best Kept Secrets of Europe: 6 Unmissable Hidden Gems

We love a hidden gem and, with the help of research from HomeToGo, we’ve dug up spots loved by locals but not yet discovered by Brit tourists. Sophie Swietochowski shares her pick of holiday hideaways from Spain, France and Italy.

Asturias, Spain – The Tranquil Oasis

THE lush and leafy town of ­Ribadesella in the northwestern region of Spain’s Asturias was voted 14th most popular holiday destination by the Spaniards, but it only ranked 705th among Brits due to its unfamiliarity. Tranquil, sandy beaches backed by striking architecture are just part of what makes this spot so special. Wander through the historic quarter to admire the Gothic chapel of Santa Ana, or venture to the western side, which is home to Tito Bustillo cave, a prehistoric shelter covered with cave art. The nearest airport is in Asturias. Ryanair flies direct from Southend to Asturias from £12.99 each way. See ryanair.com.

Cádiz, Spain – The Mediterranean Gem

IN the Spanish gem of Cádiz, ­pastel-coloured buildings frame narrow streets crammed with restaurants selling the local speciality, pescaíto frito (little fried fish). The tiny city is only around two miles in length and is ­surrounded by water, so you will be treated to sea views no matter where you stay. Many buildings have witnessed ­historic events, including the Puerta de Tierra, or Gates of Earth, which were once part of the city’s defences. The nearest airports are in Jerez and Seville. Ryanair flies direct from Stansted to Jerez from £26.19 each way (see ryanair.com), and easyJet flies direct from Gatwick to Seville from £23.99 each way (see ­easyjet.com).

Strasbourg, France – The Cultural Haven

BANG in the middle of France’s famous wine region of Grand Est, and right on the German border, Strasbourg isn’t your stereotypical French town. Take a stroll along the canal, where you’ll pass Alsatian houses with timber frames decorated with colourful flower pots, then marvel at the grand cathedral, an impressive work of Gothic architecture. Cake for breakfast is encouraged here, especially Kugelhopf made from a round ­brioche-like dough that is stuffed with raisins and almonds. Strasbourg airport is just over a ten-minute drive from the city centre. Spanish airline Volotea flies direct from Gatwick to Strasbourg from £31 (€36) each way. See volotea.com.

Noirmoutier, France – The Coastal Haven

GREEK islands and Spain’s Balearics are always high on our holiday lists, but what about the islands of France? Noirmoutier in the Bay of Biscay is connected to the mainland by a causeway and has sun-kissed beaches aplenty, a pretty marina, plus scenic cycling routes passing lush trees and salt marshes. if you’re a fan of oysters, then you’ ll be in heaven as this island is home to the Bonhomme oyster port. You can buy the shellfish straight from the market here, or in La Perle, a bar that serves them with classic toppings. The nearest airport is in Nantes. EasyJet flies direct from Gatwick to Nantes from £21.99 each way. See easyjet.com.

Marina di Camerota, Italy – The Secluded Italian Escape

FORGET the Amalfi Coast. South of here lies a quaint Italian town with a picturesque harbour at its centre and beaches backed by tall, green mountains. Book a boat tour that will take you along the coast, where you can snorkel in the turquoise waters, spot dolphins or visit the Blue Grotto, a craggy sea cave. It’s the perfect place for those wanting to hide away with a book thanks to the secluded creeks and quiet cafes nestled among olive trees. Fly to Naples and catch the Trenitalia train to Marina di Camerota. British Airways flies direct from Heathrow to Naples from £48 each way. See ba.com. Trenitalia has direct trains from Napoli Centrale to Marina di Camerota from just over £10. See thetrainline.com.

Gaeta, Italy – A Historical Coastal Gem

THIS seaside town on Italy’s western coastline — and midway between Rome and Naples — is bursting with history, good grub and seaside fun. It’s a great region for diving, as well as snorkelling, with the surrounding waters home to colourful sea creatures galore. Perhaps the most spectacular sight here is the Split Mountain. Locals believe that when Jesus died on the cross, it caused three deep cracks to form in the rock and today a sanctuary sits on top of that peak. The nearest airports are in Naples and Rome. Ryanair flies direct from Luton to Naples from £14.99 each way, and from Stansted to Rome from £12.99 each way. For details see ryanair.com.