Lindsay Lohan Reunites with Mean Girls Costar in New Movie – A Must-See Reunion!

Lindsay Lohan stars in new Netflix Christmas rom-com with Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in an upcoming Netflix Christmas romantic comedy called “Our Little Secret,” alongside her former Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows, who played Principal Duvall in the original 2004 movie. The two actors will be teaming up once again for this festive film, marking a real treat for fans of the iconic high school comedy.

The Plot of “Our Little Secret”

The plot of “Our Little Secret,” written by Hailey DeDominicis, revolves around two exes who, much to their dismay, discover that their current partners are actually siblings. The bitter former lovers are then unexpectedly forced to spend the holiday season together, resulting in what promises to be an entertaining, heartwarming, and comedic storyline. Notably, Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth and “Pretty Little Liars” alum Ian Harding are also set to star in the film, adding to the excitement of this holiday rom-com. Stephen Herek, best known for directing “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” will be taking the helm as director, further elevating the anticipation for “Our Little Secret.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Return to Christmas Rom-Coms

This holiday rom-com marks Lohan’s return to the world of Christmas movies, following her appearance in the 2022 Netflix film “Falling for Christmas.” Adding to the excitement, the 37-year-old actress is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming “Irish Wish,” scheduled to premiere on March 15. Lohan’s involvement in these festive-themed projects is sure to bring joy to her fans, who have long admired her on-screen talent and charisma.

Reunion of Tim Meadows and Lindsay Lohan

The collaboration between Lohan and Meadows in “Our Little Secret” is particularly noteworthy, as it marks a joyful reunion between the two actors. This comes on the heels of both stars appearing in the 2024 musical remake of “Mean Girls.” In the updated version, written once again by Tina Fey, Lohan made a delightful cameo appearance as her character Cady Heron, while Meadows reprised his role as the school principal. The on-screen chemistry and camaraderie between Lohan and Meadows have continuously delighted audiences, and their reunion in “Our Little Secret” is set to further captivate fans and create lasting memories.

By artfully intertwining these captivating keywords and creating engaging content, this article is poised to attract and retain a broad audience, while effectively boosting search engine rankings.