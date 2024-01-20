Unbelievable Bargain: $70k for Bottomless Booze, 6-Course Meals, and ‘Work from Sea’ on World’s Longest Cruise

Travelling the World on a Cruise, Non-stop Fun and Relaxation for Months

Embarking on a nine-month journey aboard Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise is a dream come true for those who seek adventure and luxury travel. A reality for Amike Oosthuizen, 26, and around 2,000 others, this unique travel opportunity offers an unforgettable experience.

Exploring the World on a Luxury Cruise

Over the past month, Amike and her family have explored vibrant destinations ranging from Miami to the Bahamas, the Caribbean islands, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and currently, heading to Antarctica through the picturesque Drake Passage.

For Amike, this journey has been a lifelong aspiration, sparked by a 2020 article that her father stumbled upon, piquing their interest. Little did they know that this once-lofty goal would materialize into a remarkable reality.

Luxurious Indulgences at Your Fingertips

Despite the price tag of $70,000 (£55.2k), Amike believes that the cruise’s amenities, encompassing delectable cuisine, abundant beverages, onboard entertainment, and wellness facilities, make it a worthwhile investment. She emphasizes the convenience and comfort of having a personal space, delightful dining options, and a plethora of activities compared to conventional globetrotting.

Being surrounded by diverse culinary choices, including gourmet buffets, three specialty restaurants, and a six-course dining experience, ensures an indulgent gastronomic journey for the cruise passengers.

Maintaining a Healthy Balance

Amid the endless temptations, Amike advocates for a balanced lifestyle, integrating daily workouts at the onboard gym and opting for nutritious meal options to counteract the allure of indulgence.

The transparent allure of the cruise lifestyle, coupled with the allure of countless delectable treats, presents a unique challenge, requiring conscientious mindfulness to sustain a healthy regimen amidst the feast.

Navigating Work and Relaxation

Despite juggling professional responsibilities throughout the cruise, Amike acknowledges the logistical complexities of establishing routines and productivity with the ever-changing landscapes of new locales and activities.

Furthermore, the packing dilemmas and the anticipation of returning home have presented their own set of stressors, yet she manages to navigate these challenges with resilience and a touch of humor.

Embracing the Journey

Although separated from her beloved Great Danes, Amike draws strength from the shared experiences with her fellow travelers and cherishes her familial connections through technology. Despite bouts of homesickness, she remains resolute in savoring every fleeting moment of this extraordinary expedition.